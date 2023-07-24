OWESPTS-07-24-23 DUST BOWL PREVIEW

Pezzo’s Pizza’s Dearon Watkins, right, gets to the basket during action against Legacy Sports during a 7th and 8th grade game last year at the Dust Bowl at Kendall-Perkins Park.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The 50th annual Dust Bowl will tip off with games Monday night at Kendall-Perkins Park.

There are 20 teams spread across five divisions of what has been a summertime staple for outdoor basketball tournaments. There will be roughly 240 players in 30 games on the schedule.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.