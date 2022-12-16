Jamie Duvall wanted to be a coach and work with kids. He got that opportunity with soccer programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College the last 12 years and at Owensboro High School for more than a decade before that.
Duvall retired last week after 12 seasons coaching the KWC women’s program.
“I’ve enjoyed every season. I have a devotion to coaching kids,” Duvall said. “I loved playing it and I loved coaching it. It was a way to be impactful and leave a footprint. There was never a good time to go, always a new class of kids, 20 years of kids being involved in my life, don’t think I can ask for a bigger blessing.”
Duvall coached the KWC program to 68 wins, which made him the career leader at the end of the 2022 season. A journey that started in 2011, it took Duvall just two seasons to post his first winning record, a 10-8 mark in 2013 which ended with a 1-0 loss to Alderson Broaddus in the G-MAC Tournament. Duvall guided the Panthers to the conference tournament six times, including five straight from 2013-2017.
Duvall welcomed the best player in G-MAC history to the roster in 2017, in Madisyn Hunt. Duvall helped develop Hunt into the most prolific goal scorer in G-MAC and Wesleyan history. Hunt would also earn All-American and Academic All-American honors later in her career with the Panthers.
“With KWC in 2013-2017 everything just lined up, those teams were super special,” Duvall said. “Our team was super competitive.”
Duvall was the girls coach at Owensboro High School in the early 2000s, and the program won two straight 3rd Region championships.
“I had some great players, they all played club soccer,” Duvall said.
He switched over to working with the OHS boys soccer program when Duvall’s son Zack was coming up through middle school, jayvee and varsity.
Jamie had gotten out of coaching, but when the women’s soccer head coach job came open in 2011, he thought it might be a good time to get back in. Duvall had retired from the Henderson Police Department in 2010.
“I said I’d give it a shot,” Duvall said of the KWC job.
Next spring, Duvall will be inducted into the KWC Athletics Hall of Fame. Duvall earned All-GLVC honors four times during his playing days and is one of four players in program history to have earned All-Regional honors. He finished his career with 28 goals and 59 points and holds the school record with 60 consecutive starts.
“I’m honored (Hall of Fame),” Duvall said. “I played on some HOF teams but I’ve got some stats, it was my other teammates they put me in there), on their shoulders, humbled and honored. I love Kentucky Wesleyan.
“I only coached in college because it was KWC.”
