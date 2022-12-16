OWESPTS-12-16-22 DUVALL FEATURE

Jamie Duvall coaches on the sidelines of a Kentucky Wesleyan College women’s soccer match late this season.

 Submitted photo

Jamie Duvall wanted to be a coach and work with kids. He got that opportunity with soccer programs at Kentucky Wesleyan College the last 12 years and at Owensboro High School for more than a decade before that.

Duvall retired last week after 12 seasons coaching the KWC women’s program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.