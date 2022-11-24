There has never been anything particularly fancy about Kenyata Carbon’s play on the football field for the Owensboro High School Red Devils — hand the guy the ball and he will gain plenty of yards for you, often not stopping until he reaches the end zone.

It was more of the same in that regard this fall, which led to Carbon being selected as the 2022 Messenger-Inquirer Area Offensive Player of the Year — helping OHS win eight of 10 regular-season games and a KHSAA Class 5-A district championship.

