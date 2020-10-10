Apollo High School junior Macey Brown more than met the challenge of a difficult golf course on Friday.
The 2nd Region individual champion had her game going around and on the greens, posting a 1-under par 71 in the opening round of the Leachman/KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament at Bowling Green Country Club.
At the midway point, Brown is in second place — just a stroke back of frontrunner Elizabeth Eberle (70) of Madison Central. Brown and Eberle were the only golfers under par in a field of 142 in the first round.
“It was just one of those days when everything was working, and it couldn’t have come at a better time,” Brown said. “My short game was very good. My chipping and putting saved me a lot of strokes today.
“I was able to make some long putts for birdie and make some long putts to save par.”
Brown, who posted rounds of 35-36, finished with three birdies and two bogeys, and she felt relaxed the whole way.
“That’s something that’s gotten better for me since my freshman year,” Brown said. “I’m much calmer on the course now compared to a couple of years ago. I’ve learned to focus on my game and control what I can control.
“I’ve never felt more comfortable than I was today. I was playing well and I just took it one shot at a time, and that’s also going to be the plan for the final round.”
In recent weeks, Brown has put more emphasis on her putting in practice.
“I’ve made it a point over the last couple of weeks to fine-tune my putting, and the extra work had paid off for me,” Brown said. “I could tell a difference last week and this week — I’m putting with confidence now.”
Brown said venerable BGCC was tough but fair.
“The course is in great shape,” Brown said. “The greens are quick, the fairways are in great condition, and the rough is thick — you always want to avoid the rough down here as much as possible.”
Also making the cut were Daviess County junior Holly Holton and Owensboro seventh-grader Alexa Salamah.
Holton shot an 83 and is tied for 41st place. Salamah shot an 86 and is tied for 60th.
Also competing was Apollo freshman Mary Ann Lyons, who shot a 92 and failed to make the cut.
Rounding out the top five individuals were Shelby County’s Isabella Wiley (3rd, 73), South Warren’s Faith Martin (T-4th, 74), and South Warren’s McKenna Stahl (T-4th, 74).
The 36-hole event wraps up on Saturday.
