Coming off a strong showing in winning the Girls’ 2nd Region Golf Tournament individual title last week in Hopkinsville, Apollo High School junior Macey Brown is ready for the next challenge.
Brown leads an area group of four golfers who will compete in the Leachman/KHSAA State Golf Tournament Friday and Saturday at Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown shot a 4-over par 75 at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club on Sept. 29 and will take confidence into the state tournament.
“It’s always exciting to qualify for the state tournament,” said Brown, who tied for 32nd in last year’s event with a 36-hole score of 165 (78-87). “I just want to play my game and take it one hole at a time.”
Also set to compete at state will be Owensboro seventh-grader Alexa Salamah, Daviess County junior Holly Holton, and Apollo freshman Mary Ann Lyons.
Salamah shot an 85 in the regional championships, while Holton and Lyons each shot 88. Both Holton and Lyons survived a three-way playoff for the final two state-qualifying positions.
Holton competed in last year’s state tournament as a sophomore but failed to make the cut after shooting an opening-round 90.
Madisonville-North Hopkins emerged as 2nd Region Tournament team champion and will also compete at state.
The 2019 individual state championship was won in runaway fashion by Boyd County’s Olivia Hensley, who shot a 2-under par 144 (69-73) — seven shots in front of Laney Frey, a member of team state champion Lexington Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.