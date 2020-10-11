Macey Brown seized her moment of opportunity on Saturday.
The Apollo High School junior rallied from a two-stroke deficit with two holes to play in regulation and went on to defeat Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle on the first playoff hole to win the 2020 Leachman/KHSAA Girls’ State Golf Tournament at venerable Bowling Green Country Club.
Brown becomes the first area girls’ golfer to win the state crown since 1969 when Janice Johnson prevailed for Owensboro.
“I’m still kind of speechless,” Brown said. “I’m not sure it’s hit me yet, but I know it probably will soon — it’s just an awesome feeling to win the state championship.
“The way everything happened, I just think it was just kind of meant to be.”
Brown climbed back in title contention with a birdie on hole No. 17, while Eberle made par. Then, on the Par 5 No. 18 hole, Brown made bogey but Eberle struggled to a double-bogey — forcing a playoff.
Playing No. 18, Brown two-putted for par to seize the championship.
“I don’t know, a wave of excitement came over me, I started crying, started hugging everyone around me,” Brown said. “It was just one of those special moments I’ll never forget.”
Brown shot a 1-under par 71 in Friday’s opening round and trailed Eberle by a shot at the midway point. Brown came back with a 2-over par 74 on Saturday, while Eberle shot 75 — both golfers finishing regulation play at 1-over par 145.
“I didn’t hit it quite as well in the final round, so I kind of had to grind it out a little more,” Brown said. “Still, I went out very relaxed and just played my game, didn’t get ahead of myself, and continued to take it one shot at a time — that approach has served me very well over the past couple of weeks.
“I’ve learned that if you hit a bad shot you just have to put it behind you and go on to the next one — as my dad always says, ‘The next shot is the best shot.’ ”
The previous week, Brown won the 2nd Region Tournament at Hopkinsville Golf & Country Club with a 75 — clearing a quality field by four shots.
“I’ve just settled in and played pretty well the past couple of weeks,” said Brown, whose coach at Apollo is Jarrod Carter. “This was a great way to end the season.”
Brown, the first 2nd Region golfer to win an individual state championship since Owensboro Catholic’s John Augenstein in 2014, also competed at state as a sophomore last fall — tying for 32nd with a 165 (78-87).
Also competing on Saturday were Daviess County junior Holly Holton and Owensboro seventh-grader Alexa Salamah.
Holton finished the event tied for 38th at 164 (83-81) and Salamah tied for 69th at 180 (86-94).
First Region champion Marshall County cruised to the team championship with a 39-stroke victory over hometown runner-up South Warren. Madisonville-North Hopkins, the 2nd Region champon, placed sixth in the 12-team field.
