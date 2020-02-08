The E-Gals remembered.
Having suffered a stunning 37-35 upset loss at Owensboro back on Jan. 3, Apollo put the pedal to the metal at home on Friday night — rolling over the Lady Devils, 74-38, at Eagle Arena.
“We’re more focused and we’re playing with a different intensity level now,” said E-Gals coach Natalie Payne, whose squad improved to 17-6 overall and 3-2 within the 9th District. “Our full-court pressure is forcing turnovers and we’re doing a good job of keeping our heads up and scoring in transition.
“It’s all about energy, being alert, and that leads to playing with confidence, which is what I thought we did in this one.”
It was over in a hurry.
Apollo broke from the gate with a 15-2 run behind the play of Amber Dunn and Zoe Floyd, and a pair of Amaya Curry baskets in the final 1:10 of the first period pushed the E-Gals in front 19-4 at the first break.
Kassidy Daugherty hit a trio of second-quarter 3-pointers as Apollo continued to dominate the proceedings.
OHS pulled within 38-17 over a traditional three-point play by Nia Gonzo at 1:15, but two free throws by Shelbie Beatty and a three-point conversion by Curry left the E-Gals with a commanding 43-17 halftime advantage.
In the fourth period, Kaylyn Sowders and Lyric Lawrence combined for five straight points to pull the Lady Devils within 60-34, but Amari Sanders and Kennedy Rowan answered quickly with five straight Apollo points, and OHS never got closer than 28 over the final four minutes.
“We’re shooting well, sharing the ball,” said Payne, whose E-Gals have on seven of their last eight games. “We’re playing well together, and that’s made a big difference for us.”
Apollo was paced by Dunn, who finished with 12 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, three assists and two blocks. The E-Gals also got a game-best 16 points from Daugherty and 12 points from Floyd.
Apollo made 30-of-67 floor shots for 45%, hit 7-of-11 free throws for 64%, won the rebounding battle (41-37), and turned the ball over 23 times.
Gonzo was solid for OHS, scoring 10 points and hauling down seven rebounds. Sowders secured six rebounds and A’Lyrica Hughes added three steals and three assists.
The Lady Devils (5-20, 1-4) made only 13-of-53 shots from the field (25%) and were 9-of-21 from the foul stripe (43%), while committing 29 floor mistakes.
Both teams are back in action on Monday, with Apollo hosting Muhlenberg County and Owensboro visiting Breckinridge County.
OWENSBORO 4-13-12-9 — 38
APOLLO 19-24-15-16 — 74
Owensboro (38) — Gonzo 10, Lawrence 7, Williams 5, Hughes 4, Hrabalikova 4, Sowders 4, Worth 3, Gibson 1.
Apollo (74) — Daugherty 16, Dunn 12, Floyd 12, Douglas 8 , Curry 7, Sanders 6, Rowan 6, Beatty 4, Carter 3.
