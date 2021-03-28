It was an instant classic at the Sportscenter on Saturday afternoon.
Apollo and Breckinridge County battled tooth-and-nail for 32 spine-tingling minutes and the E-Gals held off the Lady Tigers, 47-46, in a down-to-the-wire semifinal of the girls’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament.
Apollo (15-6) will battle Meade County (14-8) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for the regional championship and a spot in the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The E-Gals will be seeking their first trip to state since 1997.
“Oh my, that was an unbelievable basketball game — two teams battling from start to finish,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We were prepared for a knock-down, drag-out war — and that’s what it was.
“We tried to limit their paint touches, especially those from (Isabel) Grimes, because she’s so good at getting in there and kicking it down to their 3-point shooters — the main idea was to protect the paint.”
The E-Gals led 44-40 after a steal and layup by Amaya Curry with a minute to play.
Breck County (22-4) then got a free throw from Sydney Tucker and a 15-footer from Aleigha Mucker to pull within 44-43 at 0:34.
Apollo’s Zoe Floyd made one of two free throws at 0:27 to make it 45-43, and, following a missed perimeter shot by Mucker, the E-Gals’ Shelbie Beatty was fouled and nailed two free throws to make it 47-43 with 9.5 seconds to play.
Grimes then drilled a deep straightaway 3-pointer to pull the Lady Tigers within one with just under four seconds to play.
Apollo’s first attempt to inbound the ball was thwarted by Breck County’s Caroline Lucas, who got her hand on the ball, which went out of bounds with 2.5 seconds remaining.
Then, Apollo did inbound the ball but Curry was called for stepping on the baseline with 1.2 seconds to play.
So, Breck County still had a chance to win it with a quick catch-and-shoot, but Apollo’s Amber Dunn stole the inbounds pass, and it was over.
“It was a battle between two very good defensive teams who got after it for four quarters,” Lady Tigers coach Chad Moorman said. “It just didn’t work out the way we wanted it to.
“I’m proud of the way we competed all year. We had great leadership that will trickle down and keep us competitive for years to come.”
It was a tense, hard-fought affair throughout.
Apollo got five first-quarter points from Beatty and led 11-10 at the first break, but — led by Mucker — the Lady Tigers scored seven of the first nine points of the second period to shoot in front, 17-13.
The E-Gals responded by going on a 12-6 run — getting a pair of 3s from Beatty — but Mucker answered with a 3-pointer of her own, and Apollo held a precarious 27-26 edge at intermission.
Kassidy Daugherty opened the second half with a 3-pointer, but a 14-footer from Mucker and a conventional three-point play by Grimes provided Breck County a 31-30 lead. But another 3 from Daugherty ignited an 8-2 E-Gals run over the final 4:12 to give Apollo a five-point lead entering the final eight minutes.
Beatty produced 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists for Apollo, which also got 11 points from Zoe Floyd, and eight rebounds and two blocks from Dunn.
The E-Gals were 17-of-40 from the field (43%), made 8-of-15 foul shots (53%), narrowly won the rebounding battle (32-31), and turned the ball over 14 times.
Grimes and Mucker each scored 17 points for Breck County, with Mucker adding eight rebounds and both Skylar Tucker and Lily Critchelow securing six rebounds.
The Lady Tigers struggled from the field, making 18-of-55 shots for 33%. Breck was 5-of-8 from the foul stripe (63%) and committed 12 turnovers.
APOLLO 11-16-11-9 — 47
BRECKINRIDGE CO. 10-16-7-13 — 46
Apollo (47) — Beatty 16, Floyd 11, Curry 7, Dunn 7, Daugherty 6.
Breckinridge County (46) — Grimes 17, Mucker 17, Syd. Tucker 5, McDaniel 3, Sky. Tucker 2, Critchelow 2.
