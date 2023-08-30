Apollo High School jumped out to an early advantage had to hold off late-surging Owensboro to capture a 3-1 district volleyball victory Tuesday night at Eagle Arena.
The E-Gals won 25-8, 25-23, 20-25, 25-22.
“I thought it was a great match,” said Apollo coach Mary Howard. “Owensboro made a ton of good plays on both sides. It was a very exciting game, and one thing we’ve been focused on throughout the season is being able to execute when we really need it.
“We were able to come out and execute — and that’s something early in the season we struggled with a little bit — but tonight, I thought we did a much better job of that.”
After rolling to a big first-set victory, Apollo (7-3, 1-1 9th District) couldn’t create much separation in the second game. The E-Gals were finally able to string two consecutive points together late for the 25-23 win and 2-0 overall lead.
In the third set, however, it was Owensboro (4-6, 1-1) that pulled away down the stretch. After leading 20-18, the Lady Devils won five of the last seven points to trim their deficit to 2-1.
“We started winning the big balls,” said OHS coach Melissa Hibbs. “The first and second sets, there were balls we hustled after but we just couldn’t finish. That third set, we got a couple of those hustle balls, and that shifted the momentum. It gave us a little bit of confidence to finish some plays.”
Apollo seized early control in the fourth set, racing out to a 6-1 edge, but the Lady Devils didn’t wither. OHS fought back to take a 15-14 lead — setting up the final back-and-forth flourish. OHS fell behind 22-18 but used a 4-1 mini-run to pull within a point. The E-Gals regrouped to win the last two points to seal the victory.
More from this section
Led by a stout quartet up front, Apollo was paced by Ava Fazio (13 kills, seven blocks), Jennifer Lee (nine kills, eight blocks), Abie Butterworth (nine kills, three blocks) and Avery Gray (five kills, three blocks). Ahalia Ramirez dished 31 assists with four digs, and Kelsey Dickinson made 19 digs, with other contributions from Jessica Lee (two kills), Kaley Dickinson (two aces, five digs), Kadi Daugherty (nine digs) and Ella Alvey (four digs).
“It’s been a big advantage for us,” Howard said of the E-Gals’ front-line play. “It really helps our defense because we can put up a pretty big block, and then I’ve got really quick defenders in the back who can play around it. It’s a great combination for us, so we’re able to take certain things way and we’re able to play an effective defense.”
Owensboro was led by Addie Travis (17 digs, 10 kills, four blocks, three assists, three aces), Chase Mather (18 digs, 13 kills), Ava Fincher (18 assists, 10 digs, five kills), Kiersten Taylor (10 kills, 10 digs, two aces), Anna Travis (14 assists, eight digs), Rose Larsen (10 digs) and Macey Kahn (five digs).
“Apollo’s a good team and we knew coming in here we were going to have to play our ‘A’ game,” Hibbs added. “I was proud of the girls to keep fighting after going down the first two sets. You could have easily laid down and died, but they fought to the very end. We weren’t as consistent as I would like to be right now, but it’s still early in the season. This is just our second district matchup, we’ll see them again. I’m OK with where we are right now, and I continue to see growth from us.”
Apollo sees areas where it can get better, as well.
“Tonight, at times, we had a few breakdowns on serve-receive and let the other team get some runs, but just shoring up those,” Howard noted. “A big focus of ours is when a server goes up for the other team, not letting them stay serving for several points. ... We did a very good of job of it in the first set, and then second, third, fourth sets we were pretty good but there are still some areas we need to improve.”
Both teams play again Thursday, with Apollo traveling to face South Warren and Owensboro hosting Madisonville-North Hopkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.