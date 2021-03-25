Apollo put on a first-half clinic Wednesday night at the Sportscenter.
Playing arguably its best half of basketball all season, the E-Gals dominated the first 16 minutes on the way to a convincing 50-30 victory over Ohio County in the opening round of the girls’ 3rd Region Tournament.
The 9th District champion E-Gals improve to 14-6 and will challenge 11th District champion Breckinridge County (22-3) in the semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“We just wanted to lock down defensively right from the start, and I thought we were able to do that,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We wanted to lock down on Rain (Embry) inside, contain (Kelsey) Kennedy, and know where (Addie) Bullock was at all times on the perimeter.
“Offensively, we were sharing the basketball, finding shooters, and knocking down 3s. It was really good to see Addison (Carter) step up and hit a couple of 3s for us — I’m just really pleased with the way we played in this one.”
Kassidy Daugherty and Shelbie Beatty each hit a pair of 3-pointers as the E-Gals raced to a 19-7 first-quarter lead.
It was more of the same in the second stanza, with Carter hitting a pair of triples and Daugherty adding another 3 to help extend Apollo’s lead to 35-9 by intermission.
“Offensively, they really don’t have any glaring weaknesses,” Ohio County coach Matt Brigance said of Apollo. “Then, they get down in a half-court man-to-man defense and just guard you.
“If they continue to play like they did tonight, it’s going to be hard for any team in the region to beat them.”
Kelsey Kennedy opened the second half with a 16-footer for the Lady Eagles, but Apollo responded immediately — getting a layup from Beatty, a 3-pointer from point guard Amaya Curry, and a layup from Curry to shoot in front 42-11 at 5:40 of the third.
It was over.
Ohio County continued to battle down the stretch and was able to slice into the E-Gals’ advantage, but could get no closer than 20 points down the stretch.
There were stars aplenty for balanced Apollo, which was led by Amber Dunn’s 11 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Also having big games were Daugherty (11 points), Curry (10 points, 2 steals, 2 assists), and Zoe Floyd (7 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals).
The E-Gals finished 16-of-40 from the field for 40%, made 10-of-13 free throws (77%), won the rebounding battle (29-27), and turned the ball over only seven times.
Kelsey Kennedy scored all 11 of her points in the second half and added seven rebounds for 10th District runner-up Ohio County, which closed out its season at 11-10.
The Lady Eagles went 10-of-36 from the field for 28%, were 8-of-13 from the foul stripe (62%), and committed 12 turnovers — 10 coming in the tell-tale first half.
OHIO COUNTY 7-2-11-10 — 30
APOLLO 19-16-11-14 — 50
Ohio County (30) — K. Kennedy 11, Bullock 4, Vanover 4, Probus 2, Embry 2, M. Smith 2, C. Kennedy 2.
Apollo (50) — Daugherty 11, Dunn 11, Curry 10, Beatty 8, Carter 6, Floyd 4.
