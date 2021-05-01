Owensboro Catholic splits pair of games
Loose, determined and highly efficient, the Apollo High School softball team turned in its best performance of the season on a big stage Friday night.
The youth-laden, rebuilding E-Gals were sharp from start to finish in a stunning 6-2 upset of No. 22 Green County on the opening night of the Catholic Classic round-robin softball event at Jack C. Fisher Park.
“We got sound pitching, we made routine plays, we made some very good plays, and we executed very well on offense,” eighth-year Apollo coach Stephen Julian said. “This is what I’ve expected from this team all year — it’s something I hope we can build on.
“Everything came together for us, and we just seemed to make the plays we needed to make the whole game. This is a step in the right direction for us.”
Apollo spotted Green County (15-5) two first-inning runs, and that was it for the Dragons, who were stymied the rest of the way by E-Gals sophomore right-hander Emmie Bullington.
In the bottom of the second inning, Apollo drew even when Morgan Frizzell delivered a two-out, two-run double to left.
The E-Gals took the lead for good in the fourth inning when Macy Calhoun singled, Delainee Hayden doubled, and ninth-place hitter Mallory Velotta drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice bunt.
Apollo broke the contest open in the fifth, scoring three times. Morgan Julian drove in a run with a fielder’s choice and Hayden stroked a back-breaking two-run double to left-centerfield.
Bullington, meanwhile, allowed no runs and scattered five hits over her final five innings of work — making big pitch after big pitch with Dragon runners aboard.
“It was good to know the defense was behind me in this one,” Bullington said. “I was hitting my spots and staying ahead in the count most of the game.
“I hope this boosts our confidence and makes us feel like we can do whatever we put our minds to.”
Frizzell and Hayden each had two hits to lead Apollo, which improved to 3-10.
On Saturday, Apollo plays Central Hardin at 10:30 a.m., before meeting Greenwood at 2 p.m.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 6, VILLA GROVE (ILL.) 2Bailey Hamilton hit a two-run homer and scored a pair of runs to help lift the Lady Aces over the Blue Devils in their opening game in the Catholic Classic.
Catholic led 4-0 through three innings, but Alison Pangburn’s two-run double in the top of the fourth pulled the Blue Devils within 4-2.
The Lady Aces added two insurance runs in the fifth.
Lilli Grant and Addison Tignor each had two hits to lead a nine-hit attack for Catholic, which also got a two-run single from Gracie Jennings.
Lexi Hatchett picked up the pitching victory with help from Hadley Phelps, who hurled two scoreless innings of relief.
WARREN EAST 3, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 0Emma Markham hurled a two-hitter and stuck out 13 batters as the 11th-ranked Lady Raiders blanked the Lady Aces in Catholic’s second game in the Catholic Classic.
Emma Young socked a two-run single and Lucy Patterson added an RBI single for Warren East, which improved to 14-5 on the season. Addison Lee went 2-for-2 to pace the Lady Raiders’ six-hit attack.
The lone hits by Owensboro Catholic (12-8) came from Addison Tignor and Hannah Carter.
On Saturday, Owensboro Catholic plays Green County at 12:15 p.m.
