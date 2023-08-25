Abie Butterworth posted nine kills with nine aces, Ava Fazio finished with 11 kills, and Ahalia Ramirez added 33 assists, five digs and two aces as Apollo captured a 3-0 victory over Todd County Central on Thursday at Eagle Arena.
The E-Gals won 25-10, 25-16, 25-21.
Jennifer Lee added five kills with three blocks for Apollo (6-3), Avery Gray recorded six kills, Kelsey Dickinson had 16 digs and two aces, Kadi Daugherty finished with four aces and two digs, Kaley Dickinson had six digs and two aces, Jessica Lee chipped in two kills, and Ella Alvey posted two aces and two digs.
Todd Central fell to 4-2.
LATE WEDNESDAY GIRLS SOCCER OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 1, OWENSBORO 0
Allie Marston scored on an assist from Ginny Young as the Lady Aces pulled out a district win at Shifley Park’s Dale Poole Field.
Abby Payne made two saves in goal for Catholic (6-1, 3-0 9th District).
Emma Wilkins recorded 17 saves for the Lady Devils (2-4, 0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.