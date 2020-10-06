Apollo High School swept past visiting University Heights Academy in a three-set volleyball match on Monday night in Eagle Arena.
The E-Gals shut down the Lady Blazers 25-22, 25-9, 25-21.
Leading the way for Apollo were Anslee Hopewell (13 digs, 5 aces), Aliyah Carwile (9 kills, 2 aces), Maddi Boswell (6 kills, 9 assists), Brylee Rhodes (6 kills, 2 blocks), Tallie Satterfield (3 kills), Allie Hargitt (17 assists), and Abby Spong (7 digs).
Apollo, which improved to 11-5 on the season, visits Hopkinsville on Tuesday.
The loss dropped UHA to 3-9.
GIRLS’ SOCCER OHIO COUNTY 5, DAVIESS COUNTY 0
Carly Embry and Kendra Calloway each scored two goals to drive the visiting Lady Eagles to victory in Owensboro.
Emily Goff scored a goal and added an assist, and Kinsey Embry also had a scoring pass.
Ohio County goalkeeper Gracie Hall made five saves.
The Lady Eagles improved to 7-2-1 and the Lady Panthers slipped to 4-4-2.
