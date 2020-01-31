HARTFORD — Apollo High School took some time to get running smoothly in its girls’ basketball game at Ohio County.
The E-Gals picked up their defensive intensity in the second half, and it led to a 56-38 win on Thursday.
“In the second half we did a better job defensively,” Apollo coach Natalie Payne said. “We went to a 2-3 zone and played our 2-2-1. We we got consecutive stops, which allowed us to get in a rhythm. It was kind of a choppy game; we couldn’t really break free, they’d hit a big shot or get a big rebound.”
Apollo held a 32-26 lead going to halftime after a 3 from Shelbie Beatty.
Kassidy Daugherty started the third quarter off with a fast break basket, then Apollo made 7-of-8 free throws to stretch out to a 41-30 lead.
Daugherty drained a 3 to end the third quarter, then she made another 3 from the corner with two minutes gone in the fourth quarter for a 47-33 advantage.
“We were getting stops, we started getting into a rhythm, our spacing was better, you knock down a few easy shots then the basket opens up,” Payne said. “Kassidy hit a 3 in the corner, put us up by (14), and that was a big momentum changer for us.”
Daugherty finished with a game-high 20 points. Zoe Floyd added 10 points for the E-Gals. Amber Dunn returned to the lineup for the first time in a week after being out with the flu. The junior had nine points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“As far as her activity, it’s evident what she does for us on the court,” Payne said. “She had 11 rebounds and five steals, that’s effort, and those are things I know I don’t have to coach with her.”
The E-Gals are 14-6. They were 15-of-36 from the floor for 41.6% Apollo was 5-of-15 from 3-point range and 21-of-26 from the free-throw line. It outrebounded Ohio County 36-29.
Ohio County fell to 10-11.
Kelsey Kennedy led Ohio County with 10 points. The Lady Eagles have been fighting several injuries over the last few weeks.
They had trouble getting shots to go in the lane.
“We got open shots, we handled their pressure better than we did the first time,” Ohio County coach Matt Brigance said. “We missed too many layups, putbacks, Apollo will make you pay if you don’t hit those shots. We’ve got to shoot the ball better.”
Ohio County made 11-of-44 from the floor for 25% and 4-of-16 from 3.
APOLLO 12-20-12-12 — 56
OHIO COUNTY 15-11-5-7 — 38
Apollo (56) — Daugherty 20, Floyd 10, Dunn 9, Beatty 7, Curry 4, Rowan 3, Carter 3.
Ohio County (38) — Kennedy 10, Vanover 6, Embry 6, Gaddis 4, Probus 4, Smith 3, Bratcher 3, Bullock 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.