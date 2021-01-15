The highly touted Apollo High School girls’ basketball team has been forced to adjust on the fly early in the 2021 season, following an injury to 5-foot-10 senior star Amber Dunn.
Dunn suffered a severe ankle sprain early in the E-Gals’ 66-61 season-opening overtime victory over visiting Webster County on Jan. 4. Dunn has not been on the court since and may not return for at least two more weeks, according to Apollo coach Natalie Payne.
“Losing her has been a huge adjustment for us,” Payne said of Dunn, who averaged 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game as a junior. “Amber brings a double-double almost every night and that’s a lot of production to try to replace right out of the gate.
“Along with that, there’s the toughness and other intangibles she brings to this team, so it’s taking players playing added minutes to try to make up for not having her out there.”
Nonetheless, Apollo stands 2-1 heading into Friday night’s game at Breckinridge County. In their latest outing, the E-Gals put together a 16-0 fourth-quarter run to overhaul visiting Meade County, 48-44.
“We dug out of a deep hole late in that game, played really good defense down the stretch, and were able to make a big comeback,” Payne said. “We’re really trying to hit home with the kids the mental aspect of the game — pulling together on the court, cheering on teammates from the bench. All of this matters.”
Apollo is led by 5-6 senior guard Kassidy Daugherty (16 ppg), 5-4 junior guard Amaya Curry (13 ppg, 5 rpg), and 5-7 junior guard Shelbie Beatty (10 ppg, 5.3 rpg). Filling out the current starting lineup are 5-9 senior forward Zoe Floyd (7 ppg, 7 rpg) and 5-10 senior forward Addison Carter (4 ppg, 5.7 rpg).
“Kassidy has become a vocal floor leader for us, and she provides a lot with her perimeter game,” Payne said. “Amaya’s ballhandling has improved and, of course, he plays a vital role for us at the point.
“Shelbie has overcome (mononucleosis) and has come back to play very well for us, Zoe gives us strength, rebounding, and toughness on the inside, and Addison is a great shooter who has really improved her defense.”
Havanah John, a 5-10 junior power forward, is averaging eight rebounds in two games off the bench.
Payne believes the E-Gals must improve at the defensive end and rebound better to become the best version of themselves.
“We’re not where we need to be, defensively — defense wins games and we need to be more consistent about digging in on the defensive end of the floor,” Payne said. “And, without Amber, we’re not where we need to be in terms of rebounding the ball. It’s going to take everyone working the boards to make up for her loss until she gets back.”
And, Payne knows there are no easy paths to the KHSAA state tournament, a place the E-Gals haven’t been since 1997, when Willis McClure was head coach and Payne herself — then known as Natalie Powers — was a first-team All-Stater and a Kentucky Miss Basketball candidate.
“It starts with the 9th District,” Payne said. “It’s a very, very tough district and nothing comes easy. We need to keep working hard every day to become the best team we can be.”
