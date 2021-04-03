Elizabethtown ran its record to 21-2 with a convincing 65-44 victory over George Rogers Clark on Friday in the quarterfinal round of the KHSAA Boys’ State High School Basketball Tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
The 5th Region champion Panthers advance to play Ballard in Saturday’s semifinals.
Elizabethtown jumped in front 20-14 at the first break and extended its lead to 37-24 by intermission.
The Panthers sealed matters with a 16-6 fourth-quarter run.
Leading the way for Elizabethtown was the 1-2 punch of Alandre Murphy and Jaquais Franklin, who combined to go 19-of-22 from the field — Franklin producing 22 points and eight rebounds; Murphy scoring 21 points and securing six rebounds.
Jerone Morton went 8-of-13 from the floor and scored 16 points for George Rogers Clark (20-5).
BALLARD 61, BOWLING GREEN 53
Gabe Sisk went 4-of-9 from 3-point range and scored a game-best 22 points to lift the Bruins over the Purples in a defensive-minded quarterfinal round.
Ballard, the 7th Region champion, outscored BG 19-7 on points off turnovers and had a 10-0 advantage in fastbreak points.
Keno Hayden added 14 points for the Bruins (21-2), who also got 13 points and six rebounds from Chaunte Marrero. Ballard shot 43% from the floor, including 38% from beyond the arc (6-of-16).
Bowling Green (24-3), limited to 32% shooting, was led by Isaiah Mason’s 17 points, game-high 14 rebounds, and four assists. Jacobi Huddleston scored 12 points and Turner Buttry added 11.
The 4th Region champion Purples, although winning the rebounding battle (41-36), went just 4-of-21 from distance (19%).
ASHLAND BLAZER 80, BOYLE COUNTY 44
The Tomcats shot 61% from the field, including 59% from 3-point range, on the way to a 36-point semifinal demolition of the overmatched Rebels.
Ashland Blazer meets Highlands in Saturday’s semifinals.
Ashland Blazer (22-4) — the 16th Region champion — led 24-8 after eight minutes and increased its margin to a whopping 46-16 by intermission. A 23-10 third-period run left the Tomcats with a 69-26 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Ethan Sellars and Cole Villers each scored 20 points to pace Ashland, which also got 18 points and five assists from Zander Carter. Sellars finished 4-of-4 from 3-point land.
Boyle County (22-5) had only one double-digit scorer, Luke Imfeld, who had 12 points.
HIGHLANDS 63, McCRACKEN COUNTY 53
Luke Muller poured in 29 points and went 7-of-9 from 3-point range as the 9th Region champion Bluebirds turned back a challenge from the 1st Region champion Mustangs.
Highlands also got 15 points, eight assists, five rebounds and four steals from Sam Vinson.
The Bluebirds (28-4) once again burned it up from 3-point range, making 11-of-18 for 61%. They were also 16-of-23 from the foul stripe for 70%.
Ian Hart scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack for McCracken County (23-7), which also got 14 points from Noah Dumas and 11 points from Bryant Brower.
The Mustangs shot 57% from the field, including 8-of-14 accuracy from distance, but turned the ball over 14 times.
