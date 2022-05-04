Kyle Eades coached the Muhlenberg County High School boys basketball team to 3rd Region championships the last two seasons.

Eades has decided to go out on top, resigning from the coaching job in an open letter to Mustang fans and followers on social media.

“Five years ago, I accepted what I considered to be my ‘dream job,’ Eades wrote. “I can assure you that I have considered it a tremendous honor and privilege to have had the opportunity to lead this program and serve our student athletes in this role.

“Coaching a high school sport is a major commitment and it comes at a tremendous cost. Anyone who has coached a major sport and has taken it seriously understands how demanding it can be. With that being said, I have decided to step down as head coach of the Mustang basketball team. This is, without a doubt, one of the most difficult decisions I have ever had to make. However, it is a decision that is 100% family based and one that I feel is best for our family at this particular stage of my life.”

Eades said he will keep teaching at Muhlenberg County.

Coach Aaron Morris will serve as interim head coach until the position is filled

The two best seasons for Eades were were 2021 and 2022. Muhlenberg County was 19-2 in 2021. The Mustangs were 18-12 this season. Muhlenberg’s season ended with a 36-32 loss to North Oldham in the KHSAA State Tournament. Eades’ first season as Muhlenberg head coach was 2018. He is 36 years old, married and with two young kids.

“Words cannot describe how rewarding it is to win a regional championship. Not to mention going back-to-back...” Eades said Tuesday. “We have been fortunate to have had a special group of young men who have made a tremendous commitment and took all of us on an amazing ride that will never be forgotten.”

“What I will cherish and value the most are the relationships that I have I’ve been able to develop with our players. Of course, I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish as a program. However, our players and coaches have developed some very strong relationships and created some wonderful memories that will hopefully last a lifetime. Ultimately, that’s what it’s all about.”

Eades and his family have long been involved with Muhlenberg County basketball.

“It starts with an appreciation for the rich tradition of Muhlenberg County basketball,” Eades said. “When you think about it, we have had some of the most successful coaches in the history of Kentucky high school basketball right here in this county. I have always been thankful for the opportunity to lead this program; however, I have never felt worthy of the position. Right or wrong, that is something that probably drove me as much as anything. From a coaching standpoint, I always wanted to make those who came before me (coaches and players) proud and serve our players to the best of my ability.”

“You have to understand and embrace the fact that there are high expectations in Muhlenberg County when it comes to high school basketball. I felt that it was important to bridge those expectations into a process that could produce the type of success that we wanted to achieve. Once that process was in place, we simply tried to stick to it as closely as possible and make minor adjustments when necessary.”