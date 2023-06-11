OWESPTS-06-11-23 APOLLO BB WRAPUP

Josh Mayes crosses home plate for the Eagles’ tying run in the top of the fourth inning during Saturday’s KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinal matchup against Shelby County at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington.

 Derek Brightwell/Paxton Media Group

The Apollo High School baseball team closed the 2023 season on a high note with a run to the KHSAA State Tournament semifinals, and the Eagles are carrying that momentum into the offseason and beyond.

Apollo (25-13) fell 2-1 in a walk-off loss to Shelby County on Saturday, which snapped a five-game winning streak — the Eagles’ longest of the year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.