The Apollo High School football team stands 1-5, is 0-1 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1, and has been outscored to the tune of 295-146 this season, but if the Eagles are down you wouldn’t know it from talking to third-year head coach John Edge, who continues to believe his team’s glass is half full as opposed to half empty.
Edge contends the Eagles can turn everything around, beginning with what would be a major upset tonight as No. 5 Henderson County comes calling in a district litmus test of sorts that will go a long way toward determining Apollo’s ultimate fate.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.
“Henderson County is a very, very good team, but our kids believe we’re going to win,” said Edge, whose club defeated the Colonels in Henderson during the 2021 regular season, before falling to them in a competitive game in the first round of the 6-A playoffs at Apollo. “Our kids have stayed positive and this is a very good opportunity to show how good we can be — I love it.”
Apollo was idle last week and Edge says this is a significant factor heading into tonight’s clash.
“The bye week helped us refocus and and work on some things that needed improvement,” Edge said. “In addition, we’ve had two weeks to prepare for Henderson County and we’ve worked very hard in that preparation. We’ve had high-spirited practices and we believe we’re ready to go, ready for a big challenge — we have a chance in this one.”
The Colonels, meanwhile, have established themselves as one of the state’s best 6-A teams, entering tonight’s fray 5-1 overall and 1-0 within the district. Henderson County is coming off last week’s 49-7 wipeout of visiting district foe Marshall County.
Despite his optimism, Edge understands what his team is up against.
“Their offensive and defensive lines are very, very good,” said Edge, noting that senior lineman Saadiq Clements is committed to Purdue and senior lineman Bryce Tapp is committed to Eastern Kentucky. “Henderson is a very aggressive team and we need to be able to take advantage of their aggressiveness, make it work against them if we can.”
The Colonels feature a highly productive three-headed monster of a backfield in the form of Jordan Wright (539 yards, 9 TDs), quarterback Trajdon Davis (377 yards, 5 TDs) and Jaheim Williams (367 yards, 7 TDs).
Henderson County’s breakaway threats at receiver include Kolen Banks, who has made nine receptions for 171 yards and two touchdowns, and Jackson Pendergraft, who has six catches for 140 yards and three scores.
The Colonels’ daunting defense has produced 24 tackles for loss and 23 quarterback sacks, led by Clements’ 12.
Apollo will counter with veteran quarterback Christian Combs, who has hit on 100-of-180 passes for 1,254 yards and 12 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions.
“Christian, at his best, is very good, but we need him to be more consistent,” Edge said. “Certainly, in a game like this againt a quality opponent such as Henderson County, we need a big game from him.”
Eli Masterson paces Apollo’s receivers with 27 catches for 406 yards and three TDs, while Combs (271 yards, 4 TDs) and Donte Dixon (253 yards, 4 TDs) lead the running attack.
“We have everything in front of us — we win the rest of our district games, we win the district,” Edge said. “So, we still control our own destiny and that’s the way we’re going to approach this game and the rest of our season.
“We’ve got to be better on both sides of the ball, create (defensive) pressure with our front four, and our defense, as a unit, has to be much, much better than we’ve been to this point on third down. We have to get Henderson’s offense off the field when we have the opportunity to.
“We’re ready to compete against a very good football team, and if we come out with a win it will put a lot of wind in our sails.”
