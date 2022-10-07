The Apollo High School football team stands 1-5, is 0-1 in Class 6-A Region 1, District 1, and has been outscored to the tune of 295-146 this season, but if the Eagles are down you wouldn’t know it from talking to third-year head coach John Edge, who continues to believe his team’s glass is half full as opposed to half empty.

Edge contends the Eagles can turn everything around, beginning with what would be a major upset tonight as No. 5 Henderson County comes calling in a district litmus test of sorts that will go a long way toward determining Apollo’s ultimate fate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.