It’s been a long time coming, but it somehow felt well worth the wait for the Apollo High School boys’ soccer team on Tuesday night.
The Eagles finally broke through.
Getting a clutch save from junior goalkeeper Steven Teran and a clinching shot from senior Casey Rynkowski during the sudden-death phase of penalty kicks, Apollo defeated Owensboro Catholic 3-2 in an instant classic in the 9th District Soccer Tournament at Eagle Stadium.
It marked the Eagles’ first district tournament victory in a decade and left Apollo head coach Ryan Poirier emotional afterward.
“This team’s mentality is to fight, battle, never give up and that’s how we played it tonight,” Poirier said. “I felt like we were going to be pretty strong this year, but they’ve even surprised me with the way they’ve battled through adversity time after time.
“We came out here tonight and we weren’t thinking about the past, we weren’t even thinking about the future — I was proud of the way we stayed in the moment because that’s what it takes to win.”
It was a back-and-forth affair with the two evenly matched clubs trading the lead and momentum throughout.
Apollo took a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the contest when Teranse Twihenya scored off a brilliant cross from Harrison Bowman.
It remained that way through intermission.
In the 59th minute, however, the pace quickened considerably — following a penalty kick by the Aces’ Joe Fusco that tied the match.
Just four minutes later, Catholic seized a 2-1 lead when Lance Dickens scored a short rebound goal from the right wing.
Then, only two minutes later, Bowman’s penalty kick tied matters again.
Both teams had scoring chances over the final 16 minutes of regulation, but neither could find the back of the net.
Two five-minute overtime periods followed with still no result, so the contest moved into the penalty kick phase — each team making four shots and missing one, forcing a sudden-death PK phase, which ended after one kick from each side.
“This is not a nice way to lose a game, but that’s part of it,” said Catholic coach Andy Donohoe, whose team dropped a 1-0 decision to the Eagles on PKs on Sept. 10 at Catholic. “But credit to our players for the intensity they showed throughout the season — they were ready from the start and we had a strong season.
“Overall, I thought we played well tonight. We just didn’t get the result we wanted.”
Catholic finished with 10 shots on goal, compared to seven for Apollo. Aces goalkeeper Caleb Ranallo was credited with four saves and Teran made seven saves for the Eagles.
Apollo last won a district tournament game on Oct. 9, 2010, when the team competed in the 6th District. The Eagles defeated Owensboro Catholic 1-0 in a match played at Ohio County High School.
Now, it’s on to Thursday night’s 7:30 title matchup with defending champion and perennial state power Daviess County.
“There’s a little bit of relief in winning,” Poirier said, “and we’ll celebrate this one tonight and then we’ll get back to work in preparation for Thursday.
“Daviess County is a really good team, but we want to make the most of our opportunity to play for a championship.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.