LEXINGTON — In a game decided by the slimmest of margins, Apollo High School was unable to string together timely hits as Shelby County escaped with a 2-1 walk-off victory in the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament semifinals on a picture-perfect Friday at Kentucky Proud Park.
Apollo, which made its fifth trip to the state semifinals in program history, finishes its season at 25-13.
“I think you can boil that game down to each team was playing the game that they played to get to this point,” Apollo coach Brandon Dennis said afterward. “Shelby has waited for the other team to make mistakes so they can pounce, and we’ve tried to keep it close enough that we can scratch something up and then run somebody out there to hold onto it.
“At the end of the seventh, it was exactly that game. Unfortunately, we kind of flinched first by making a small mistake that I think they’d been waiting on all day.”
With the contest tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Shelby County’s Freddie Stohlman got on with a base hit to right field. A throwing error during the next at-bat allowed him to advance to third base before Jack Wills clubbed an RBI single to left-center field to give the Rockets (32-9) the walk-off victory.
Apollo was limited to two hits against Shelby County’s pitching tandem, Kemper Whisman and Hunter Cook. The two combined for eight strikeouts and two walks.
“They did an unbelievable job,” Dennis said of the Rockets’ hurlers. “First off, Whisman did such a good job. He had just enough run and he spotted it just well enough to keep us a little bit off balance. ... Once they got to the Cook kid, he did such a good job changing speeds, locating all those pitches.
“If we could’ve worked out of that inning, that’s a game that goes to 11 (innings) at least.”
Apollo pitcher Noah Cook finished with six strikeouts and scattered eight hits with one earned run in 6 1/3 innings of work.
“He fought, scrapped and clawed,” Dennis said of the junior. “There were times when I thought we were probably going to have to pull him, especially during the fourth, after the fourth — I thought we’d be lucky to get five. And then there he is again into the seventh. When we get into those late innings, he continues to find ways to dig a little deeper and find a little pop on his fastball and find ways to get curveballs over.
“He threw harder in the seventh than he did in the third. He’s just a different kind of player.”
Shelby County opened scoring in the bottom of the second when Stohlman singled and then scored on an RBI base hit by Tony Bailey.
Apollo evened things up in the top of the fourth, however, when Josh Mayes doubled to right-center field and then scored on an error after Easton Blandford’s ground out to third base.
“After they scored the run, we pulled them together,” Dennis said. “We said, ‘Hey, I know it’s been written about all over the last couple weeks, but we’ve played so many one-run games. We’ve played so many of these where we’ve been behind and we had to come back, so there’s no team better equipped for this.’
“They responded immediately. We scratched up a run and we found a way to tie it back up and make it the game we wanted again.”
Apollo catcher Michael Chaney also helped keep the Rockets at bay, throwing out four baserunners on steal attempts at second base.
“If he doesn’t have the game that he has, they might’ve been up 7-0 or 8-0,” Dennis added. “It could’ve been that kind of difference, so I’m really proud of him.”
Neither team struck again until Shelby County’s game-winning run, setting off the Rockets’ celebration.
Following the game, the Eagles’ Cook and Will Strode were both named to the KHSAA State All-Tournament team.
APOLLO 000 100 0 — 1 2 1
SHELBY COUNTY 010 000 1 — 2 9 1
WP-H. Cook. LP-N. Cook. 2B-Mayes (A), Strong (SC).
