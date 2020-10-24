As a veteran football coach with a ton of postseason success, John Edge knew precisely what he was getting into when he departed South Spencer (Ind.), crossed the Ohio River, and returned to Owensboro to accept the head coach position at Apollo High School.
Mission No. 1? Change the Eagles’ culture on the gridiron.
Well, there wasn’t a happier individual in western Kentucky than Edge on Friday night in the moments that followed Apollo’s thrill-packed, see-saw, 40-34 victory over archrival Daviess County on the Panthers’ home turf at Reid Stadium.
“The streak’s over!” an ecstatic Edge shouted at his jubilant team with glee.
Indeed, it was.
Apollo had lost seven consecutive games to Daviess County dating back to 2013 — and in almost every way imaginable. Last season, for instance, the Eagles seemingly had victory in hand against DC in the very first game ever played at Apollo’s glorious new Eagle Stadium.
But Apollo came undone by turnovers in the waning moments, and, somehow, some way, the Panthers escaped with a 49-45 victory and the Eagles experienced another jarring jolt in a rivalry that had become one-sided.
Not this time.
No, this time running back Harold Patterson and quarterback Damian Lovinsky ran absolutely wild — combining for 488 yards on the ground, with Patterson scoring four touchdowns, including the game-winner with 22 seconds to play, and Lovinsky scored two TDs.
“They’re a two-headed monster,” Edge said of the senior pair. “They both ran the football exceptionally well tonight, and that’s what we needed.”
Most of all, the Eagles needed a win over their arch-rival — and they got it.
“This is big in terms of helping change the culture, getting things turned, no doubt about it,” Edge said. “This is what we’ve needed, for sure. This team has been in position to do this several times before, but just couldn’t get over the hump.
“Tonight, we finished and really maybe that’s the most important thing we did in this game. It was back and forth, it was a lot of yards and points on both sides, but in the end you have to find a way to win the game — tonight we found a way.”
By winning, Apollo sealed the No. 3 seed in Class 6-A, Region 1, District 1. The team’s reward? A trip to Paducah in the first round of the playoffs against McCracken County, which was defeated for the second consecutive season by Henderson County on Friday; falling from the No. 1 seed to No. 2.
Edge and the Eagles, however, embraced that challenge afterward.
“We get another shot at McCracken!” Edge roared to his team, and the Eagle players roared right back.
“Hey, our district is the wild, wild west,” Edge said. “ I really believe anybody can win it.”
Several minutes after the game’s conclusion, Apollo players, parents and fans lingered on the fringes of Reid Stadium, soaking in the moment of a monumental victory they hope will pave new paths for the program moving forward.
“You know, we weren’t perfect and we still have a lot of things to clean up, but we fought,” Edge said. “We fought from the first play until the last play, and we had to because Daviess County is a good football team that keeps coming after you.”
The Panthers, in fact, drove as deep as the Apollo 36-yard line in the final seconds, and nothing was decided until gifted DC quarterback Joe Humphreys’ desperation pass on the final play sailed just out of the back of the end zone as time expired.
“Whew!” a grinning Edge said, shaking his head, when asked about DC late charge on the game’s final possession.
But this time things fell the Eagles’ way.
This time Apollo, indeed, finished.
