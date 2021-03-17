Q’Daryius Jennings made two free throws with 4.7 seconds left to lift Ohio County to a tight 36-33 win over McLean County in the boys’ 10th District Tournament on Tuesday at Hartford.
McLean County missed a shot from near halfcourt to try and force overtime.
Jennings scored 11 points to lead Ohio County (12-9).
Jaxon Floyd and Brady Dame each scored nine points to lead McLean County, which finished 17-9.
McLean County was 10-of-12 at the free-throw line. Ohio County was 4-of-14, including Jennings’ last pair.
Ohio County plays Muhlenberg County on Friday for the district championship.
McLEAN COUNTY 2-7-8-16 — 33
OHIO COUNTY 13-4-5-14 — 36
McLean County (33) — Floyd 9, Dame 9, Brackett 8, Phillips 7.
Ohio County (36) — Jennings 11, Southard 6, Decker 5, Davis 4, Manning 4, Renfrow 3, Culbertson 3.
12TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT GRAYSON COUNTY 65, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 50
Grayson County advanced to the 12th District Tournament championship game after getting 21 points from Chandler McCrady.
The Cougars (12-8) will meet Butler County on Friday in Whitesville.
Trinity finished 6-17.
BUTLER COUNTY 40, EDMONSON COUNTY 39
Butler County advanced to the 12th District Tournament game with a victory in Whitesville.
The Bears (5-8) will face Grayson County on Friday.
Edmonson County finished at 6-13.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 11TH DISTRICT TOURNAMENT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 54, HANCOCK COUNTY 42
Sydney Tucker scored 16 points to lead the Lady Tigers in the first round of the 11th District Tournament at Hawesville.
Breckinridge County improved to 20-3.
Aleigha Mucker and Isabel Grimes each scored 15 points for Breck County.
The Lady Hornets finished 7-10.
GIRLS’ TENNIS APOLLO 4, CLOVERPORT 1
The E-Gals picked up a win at the Owensboro Tennis Complex behind singles victories from Jolie Foster and Vidhi Patel.
Apollo’s doubles winners were Elise Wilson-Erin McManus.
GRAYSON COUNTY 6, OWENSBORO 3
The Lady Devils got singles wins from Addie Travis, Emma Embry and Riley Hunt in a loss at Centre Court.
BOYS’ TENNIS GRAYSON COUNTY 8, OWENSBORO 1
The Red Devils fell at Centre Court, garnering a singles point from Dylan Mather.
