Andrew Pottle from Ohio County will compete in the KHSAA State Wrestling Championships on Saturday in Winchester.
Pottle is wrestling in the 285-pound weight class and is the No. 4 seed with a 35-4 record.
Pottle was runner-up in Semi-state 1 at Apollo last weekend. He forfeited the semi-state championship match knowing he had made the state championships.
“We did forfeit the match because we didn’t want to risk any injury for a match that wasn’t going to change anything, seed-wise,” Ohio County coach Adam Lynch said last week. “He has a chance to bring back gold, and we want him feeling 100%. He is currently ranked fourth in the state.”
CITY-COUNTY SWIM IS SATURDAYThe City-County Championship swim meet will be Saturday at the Owensboro Healthpark.
The meet will begin at 10:15 a.m. for high school swimmers from Owensboro-Daviess County schools.
