Apollo

Apollo’s Will Strode heads home to score against Owensboro during the 9th District Baseball Tournament championship on May 18 at Independence Bank Field at Chautauqua Park.

 By Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

Following a late-season run, Apollo High School is poised for its first trip to the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament since 2015 — and the Eagles feel like they’re peaking at exactly the right time.

Apollo (23-12) won six of its last seven games heading into Thursday’s first-round matchup against No. 23 Beechwood, including a 5-3 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game. The Eagles’ lone setback in the last three weeks was an 11-3 loss to Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament title game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.