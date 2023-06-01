Following a late-season run, Apollo High School is poised for its first trip to the KHSAA Baseball State Tournament since 2015 — and the Eagles feel like they’re peaking at exactly the right time.
Apollo (23-12) won six of its last seven games heading into Thursday’s first-round matchup against No. 23 Beechwood, including a 5-3 victory over Muhlenberg County in the 3rd Region Tournament championship game. The Eagles’ lone setback in the last three weeks was an 11-3 loss to Owensboro in the 9th District Tournament title game.
However, Apollo regrouped to win three games in three days at Hawesville’s Vastwood Park to punch its ticket to Lexington.
“I don’t know that anyone would’ve picked us even a couple of weeks ago to be in this position,” said Eagles first-year coach Brandon Dennis, whose squad will play Beechwood at 4 p.m. CST at Counter Clocks Field, “just based on the difficulty we had scoring runs and the fact that we weren’t settled in exactly in our offensive lineup or defensive lineup. We just kept rotating guys around, trying to figure it out.
“It finally clicked, and I’d say there has not been a time this year where we’ve played better.”
The Eagles have averaged 4.5 runs per game this season but 19 of their 35 games have been decided by two runs or fewer.
Eventually, though, Apollo started piecing things together offensively, culminating in the program’s eighth trip to the state tournament.
“We finally figured out that’s who we are,” Dennis said of his team’s ability to move runners and play smart baseball. “It took us a long time to get there. We didn’t have an identity for a lot of the year, but luckily at the right time there in the last couple of weeks of the season, we started to have some success and things started to happen.
“We went from a team looking to score one or two runs a game to scratching up enough runs to pull things back out,” he said, “and since we’ve done that, we’ve had a lot more success.”
The Eagles, hitting .279 as a squad, are paced offensively by Will Strode (.377 average, 29 RBIs, 22 runs, seven home runs) and Easton Blandford (.358, 18 RBIs, 13 runs). Pitchers Noah Cook, Carter Kimmel and Strode all sport 2.3 or better earned-run averages.
Beechwood, making its fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament, advanced out of the 9th Region following a 6-4 win over No. 15 Ryle, a 4-2 victory against Dixie Heights and a 6-5 conquest of Highlands.
The Tigers, averaging more than nine runs per game, are hitting .322 as a team behind Southern Indiana commit Cameron Boyd (.516 average, 53 runs, 50 RBIs, 12 home runs). However, Beechwood is also giving up more than five runs per outing to opponents.
The winner will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to face the victor between Raceland (25-9) and Lexington Catholic (29-9) at 12:30 p.m. CT.
