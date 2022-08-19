Ohio County went 1-9 and failed to reach the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs a year ago, and first-year head coach Terry Moeller and his staff will first be attempting to transform the program’s mindset — believing this will ultimately translate to success on the gridiron.
“The program has struggled, and it’s a culture change as much as anything else that’s needed to grow and move things in the right direction,” said Moeller, who enjoyed previous coaching success in Illinois, in the metropolitan St. Louis area. “Now, this is easier said than done, but everyone here is working hard to improve, to get better.
“The attitude and effort of these kids have been very good. They’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do, and you can’t ask for any more than this.”
OFFENSEThe Eagles will operate out of a Pro Set but will employ multiple formations.
“We will be more run-oriented, will take some snaps under center, but we’ll also be capable of mixing things up a little bit,” Moeller said. “We need to take care of the football and be as efficient as we can — clock management will be an important part of our offensive philosophy.”
Battling it out for the starting quarterback nod are senior Jake Simmons and sophomore Hayden Phelps. Last fall, as a part-time starter, Simmons completed 40-of-88 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns.
The running back corps, meanwhile, will be led by senior Matt Smith, who also saw time at quarterback in 2021, when he rushed for a team-best 862 yards and nine TDs. Others in the mix will be senior Jaylen Walker, sophomore Abram Ross and junior Noah Phelps.
Receivers include Walker, junior Braden Alsman, senior Logan Littleman, junior RJ Williams and Hayden Phelps.
Vying for line positions will be sophomore Joe Goodman, senior Jacob Reisz, junior Brady Ward, junior Dakota Blacklock, senior Kory Kirkpatrick, senior Brylee Poston and junior Michael Truschke.
DEFENSEOhio County’s multiple defense looks to be greatly improved this fall.
“We have been simplifying things as much as we can on the defensive side,” Moeller said. “We want to play fast and furious and fly to the football. We just want to be as solid as we can possibly be and come up with some turnovers along the way.”
Up front, the Eagles feature a host of contenders for playing time, including Reisz, Kirkpatrick, Poston, Blacklock and Truschke.
Similarly, several players will fill the linebacker slots, including Smith, Littleton, Ross, Ward, Noah Phelps and sophomore Cash Hayden.
The secondary will feature Williams, Alsman, sophomore Luke Barton and Hayden Phelps.
“We want to get after it on every down,” Moeller said. “That’s the way we need to play to have success.”
SPECIAL TEAMSOhio County is set at kicker, with veteran senior Brett Hoskins handling both the place-kicking and punting duties. Last season, Hoskins connected for seven extra-points and one field goal.
The Eagles have several players who could figure in the return game, including Walker, Smith, Barton and freshman Carson Powers.
“We want to be solid all the way around in our special teams play,” Moeller said.
OUTLOOKHaving won only two of 18 games over the past two seasons, Ohio County is focused on taking a significant step in the right direction in Moeller’s first year at the helm.
“Our expectations this season include playing as hard as we can on every play, and at the same time playing to the best of our respective abilities,” Moeller said. “If we do this consistently, we will be doing what we need to be doing, and I will be very pleased — for us, it’s a matter of working as hard as we can and becoming better every day.
“Our senior class is providing great leadership, and this is a big plus. This group has been outstanding.”
