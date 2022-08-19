Ohio County went 1-9 and failed to reach the KHSAA Class 5-A playoffs a year ago, and first-year head coach Terry Moeller and his staff will first be attempting to transform the program’s mindset — believing this will ultimately translate to success on the gridiron.

“The program has struggled, and it’s a culture change as much as anything else that’s needed to grow and move things in the right direction,” said Moeller, who enjoyed previous coaching success in Illinois, in the metropolitan St. Louis area. “Now, this is easier said than done, but everyone here is working hard to improve, to get better.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.