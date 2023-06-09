Friends, family and fans packed into Eagle Park and the Apollo High School parking lot Thursday morning as the Eagles boarded their bus to Lexington — with honking horns, waving pompoms and a cheering crowd sending Apollo off to the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament for the second straight weekend.
The Eagles, who will face Shelby County on Friday, are making their fifth trip to the state semifinals in program history.
“It’s really cool,” Apollo first-year coach Brandon Dennis said of the gathering. “We had one before last weekend and I didn’t say very much to them, just ‘Thanks for coming out, and I hope we give them a reason to give them another one.’ And now, here we are. It was cool to see them out there again.
“It just goes back in line with what we’ve talked about all season with Eagle Nation coming out in force. People came out to support us, and that’s been the case all year.”
And, Dennis added, it’s provided a major lift for his squad — especially on the big stage.
“We’ve traveled pretty well,” he said. “From the first game, we’ve had a huge contingent up there, and it continues to grow. All of us have heard so many people saying, ‘We’ll see you up there.’ People are ready to come out and make the trip.”
Apollo captured wins over Beechwood and Lexington Catholic last weekend to earn a spot in the final four, and Dennis has been pleased with their even-keeled approach throughout the postseason.
“It’s the absolute best,” he said. “It could all change tomorrow, but we’ve had a full weekend up there already, and they’ve treated it like business as usual, which is the best. We’re as sharp as we’ve been, but they’re as loose as if we’re going to play a game in March.”
Much of that, according to the Eagles, stems from wanting to keep the ride going for one another.
“We really picked it up,” said sophomore Grayson Smith. “Our chemistry got better throughout the season — our friendships — we just came together as a team.”
They also can’t wait to get back on the field.
“I’ve been waiting to get up there all week,” added eighth-grader Ty Lillpop. “I just want to get up there and compete and have fun with the guys.”
As for the Eagles’ coaches, they’re simply enjoying the process.
“It’s been fun,” Dennis said. “I’ve always tried to not stay on the rollercoaster, like we tell them, and take every day with a grain of salt and know we’re lucky to either coach or play this game still. We still have that approach, but this is a big accomplishment.
“The biggest thing is these guys getting to see the amount of support and the people still following Eagle baseball. We’ve had families that played 10-to-15 years ago and tons of former players reaching out like crazy. These guys are getting to see what it means.”
