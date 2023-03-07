A former star basketball player at Ohio County High School, Paul Decker enjoyed a successful nine-year career as the Eagles’ boys coach, left the program for a period, and then returned to the sidelines following the 2020-21 season.
Fellow coaches have been impressed with his work, as, for the past two seasons, Decker has been voted the Messenger-Inquirer Boys 3rd Region Coach of the Year — guiding Ohio County to 22 victories in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23.
“I’m very proud of the season we’ve had,” Decker said. “We lost in the first round of the 10th District Tournament last year, failed to reach the regional tournament, and, obviously, we weren’t happy with the way last season ended.
“We used last year’s disappointment as an incentive this season. We beefed up our schedule, we beefed up our bodies in the weight room, and we responded to the challenge the right way.
“This team has been very efficient. We have four of five guys who can score in double figures on any given night, and this makes us hard to contain on offense — we share the ball well and play well together as a team.”
Ohio County shot 48% from the floor, including 38% from 3-point range.
Decker’s Eagles made their mark, however, at the defensive end.
“We’re long — we start four guys who are 6-4 or 6-5, and another who is 6-2,” Decker said. “We try to use our length to cause problems for our opponents. We’re basically a man-to-man team, but we’re effective in half-court traps, and we can be effective in 1-2-2 and 1-3-1 zones.
“What we really like to do is speed teams up, sort of take them out of their comfort zone and make them take a tough shot. Obviously, if they miss, we want to utilize our height and our length to get the rebound.”
Ohio County experienced some impressive regular-season victories. The Eagles went 13-0 against 3rd Region competition, which included impressive road conquests of traditional 9th District powers Owensboro Catholic (76-64, on Jan. 17) and Owensboro (65-57, on Feb. 14). Ohio, of course, swept its 10th District rivals McLean County and Muhlenberg County.
“I think we became a basketball team on a mission after last season, and the tougher schedule wound up toughening us up as a team, as well,” Decker said. “We lost some games against quality competition, but even those games made us better. Wins over University Heights, Franklin-Simpson and Calloway County also helped us grow and gain confidence as a team.
“Our players really developed over last summer and continued to develop during the season.”
Ohio’s starting lineup consisted of Decker’s son, Elijah, the team’s leading scorer (17.3 ppg) and rebounder (7.5 rpg), along with Parker Culbertson, Carson Kennedy, Carter Young, and Bo Morse. The Eagles received solid bench play from Cooper Allen and Walker Lindsey, among others.
“We just got better with another year under our belt,” Decker said. “The kids responded for us in a big way.”
Decker, who also serves as assistant principal at OCHS, also credited assistant coaches Matt Brigance, Ty Vincent and Billy Garner for helping the team succeed.
“We have great kids, great parents, and I have a great coaching staff,” Decker said. “I’m surrounded by great people, and I’m only as good as the people around me — there’s no way I could do what I do without the valuable contributions of many others.”
