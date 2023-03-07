A former star basketball player at Ohio County High School, Paul Decker enjoyed a successful nine-year career as the Eagles’ boys coach, left the program for a period, and then returned to the sidelines following the 2020-21 season.

Fellow coaches have been impressed with his work, as, for the past two seasons, Decker has been voted the Messenger-Inquirer Boys 3rd Region Coach of the Year — guiding Ohio County to 22 victories in 29 regular-season games in 2022-23.

