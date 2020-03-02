John Edge has no grand illusions about the future of football at Apollo High School.
If the Eagles expect to soar past mediocrity and on to greatness, they’ll have to earn their wings.
Edge, 43, was named Apollo’s head coach earlier this month, replacing Phillip Hawkins, who resigned after two years following the 2019 season.
Edge, who went 3-17 in a two-season major rebuilding project at South Spencer (Ind.), says the potential for success at Apollo will begin with a complete and immediate buy-in.
“Everyone has to be focused on the same objective and be willing to do what it takes to reach that objective,” said Edge, who went 133-64 in 16 seasons at Owensboro Catholic, three times reaching the KHSAA Class 2-A championship game. “Once this happens, you begin the process of building a successful program.
“We’re in the weight room right now and Tyler Matthews, our strength and conditioning coach, does an outstanding job. So far, our players have bought in and are working hard — that’s a great first step.”
Edge is still working to finalize his coaching staff and they, too, must be all-in with regard to the ultimate objective.
“Absolutely, this must happen,” he said. “You have to put together the right staff, show them how you want practice to run, and go from there.
“There’s a plan for the spring, a plan for the summer. In July it gets more detailed because we’ll be defining who we’re going to be as a football team. In August, we find out who can hit, we put it all together in the preseason games in August, and then it’s time to play for real — and we need to be ready to win by this point.
“There are no shortcuts to success — it’s all about preparing to be great on Friday nights.”
Ironically. Edge — while in his final season at Owensboro Catholic in 2017 — coached Apollo’s top returning player, Harold Hogg, a rising senior running back who rushed for 2,142 yards and 23 touchdowns last fall.
“Oh yes, I’m very familiar with Harold,” Edge recalled. “In his freshman year, we put him in against Daviess County and he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.
“He’s a very tough runner to bring down, and he really shows his speed once he reaches the second level of the defense — obviously, he’ll play a major role for us.”
Also back is rising senior quarterback Damian Lovinsky — with reserve signal-callers Chase Rhinerson and Christian Combs also in the mix.
“Off of the film I’ve watched, Damian is someone who can develop into a very good quarterback,” Edge said, “but I believe that competition breeds success, and that’s particularly true at the quarterback position because that guy is your on-field leader running the show.”
And a show it could become at Apollo, where Edge will employ a spread offense that’s designed to take what the defense gives it.
“In this offense, we’ve had 2,000-yard rushers and we’ve had quarterbacks who threw for 4,000 yards,” Edge said. “We just want to be efficient in everything we do on the offensive side.”
Edge will run the defense at Apollo, which last season surrendered a whopping 494 points in 11 games — four times giving up 50 or more points, and allowing 81 to McCracken County in a regular-season game at Apollo.
Edge, however, seems undeterred by the Eagles’ defensive struggles in 2019.
“We’re going to make teams earn what they get,” he said. “The idea will be to take away their concepts, and to do this we have to be smart and fast. We’ve got to find 11 fast kids to put on that side of the ball, get in shape and play fast — we want to reach a point where we gas people in the fourth quarter.”
It didn’t take long for Edge to show interest in the Apollo opening.
“My first thought about it was all the great athletes Apollo has had through the years,” Edge said. “My wife Lauren said I should apply, so I decided to apply. She’s the consummate coach’s wife. We have six kids, and she’s the rock. Once she was all for it, I felt comfortable about being all for it — fortunately, it worked out for me to land the job, and we couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity.”
Apollo’s sparkling new multi-million dollar football facility didn’t hurt either.
“Oh, it’s just beautiful, magnificent, a very high-class facility, to say the least,” Edge said. “The people responsible for making this reality did a great job of constructing everything you could hope for in a first-class high school football facility, and I commend everyone who had a part in making it a reality.
“Now, it’s our job to put a product on the field that will make it even better.”
Edge envisions a bright future for Apollo football, and the City-County in general — with established coaches such as Jay Fallin (Owensboro), Jason Morris (Owensboro Catholic) and Matt Brannon (Daviess County) leading solid programs.
“We’re all still pretty young, and I guess I’m the oldest of the bunch,” Edge said. “We have young, energetic guys leading these programs, and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun for fans to follow over the next several years. From an overall perspective, the future of high school football is very bright here.
“As for me, I’ll be here as long as they want me.”
