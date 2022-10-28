Football has been an integral part of the life of Apollo High School standout Morgan Eans for as long as he can remember — literally.
Little wonder.
Eans grew up a coach’s son, with father Shane Eans serving many seasons as an Apollo football assistant.
“It was always fun to come out here to Apollo and watch the older players play the game while I was growing up,” said Eans, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior middle linebacker-offensive guard. “I was out here all the time, picking up little things about the game, kind of learning how to play it the right way at a young age.
“It goes back to the beginning — I just don’t remember a time in my life when I wasn’t aware of and wasn’t around the Apollo football program.”
Eans learned well.
Heading into Friday’s regular-season finale at Greenwood in Bowling Green, Eans leads the Eagles in total tackles with 108 — 41 more than his closest teammate. As a junior in 2021, Eans was second on the squad in total tackles (97) and led Apollo in tackles for loss (20), helping the Eagles go 6-5.
“Morgan knows football,” Apollo head coach John Edge said. “He’s a coach’s son, and that helps a lot. He’s a good tackler, and he’s always around the play, always around the ball.
“He watches a lot of film throughout the week, and this is very beneficial in terms of anticipation. He’s a smart kid who understands down-and-distance, understands what’s expected of him on every play. Morgan has had a great season for us.”
And his father, who coaches the Eagles’ defensive backs, continues to be an inspiration.
“My dad is always on top of me, always encouraging me to watch film, because he knows through experience that the best players are the ones who prepare,” Eans said. “I think I first began to understand this when I was young, but it really hits home when you have to step on the varsity field and make a play.”
Eans also has learned to appreciate being well-conditioned physically for the rigors of playing both ways through a 48-minute high school game.
“You realize the importance of being in good shape when you play on both sides of the ball, for sure,” Eans said. “Early in the season it was more of a challenge, but I’ve gotten used to it as the season has continued. You definitely have to be in top shape to go both ways.”
Eans says the football lessons he’s learned from his father have also carried over into everyday life.
“He’s always told me that whatever you put into it, that’s what you get out of it, whether it’s football or anything else,” Eans said. “That’s something I’ve carried with me for a long time and hope to carry with me forever. It’s not only a football lesson, it’s a life lesson.”
Now, Eans prepares for the final stretch of his high school career, and he hopes the Eagles, currently 2-7, can put something special together on Friday night at Greenwood going into the KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs, with a visit to Central Hardin slated for Nov. 4.
“We just need to fly to the football on defense, read our keys and just play solid all the way around,” Eans said. “On offense, we need to run physical and block physical.
“We’re hoping to play our best football from here on out.”
