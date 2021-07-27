The Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars are heading to the Cal Ripken Baseball World Series.
Eastern advanced by defeating Green County 6-4 in the Ohio Valley Regional championship game on Sunday at South Bend. Ind.
With Eastern trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth inning, Alex Hood delivered a clutch two-run single to give the All-Stars from Owensboro the lead for good. Ross Milburn had an RBI double in the same inning.
Milburn started the game, allowing four runs on five hits in 21/3 innings, and Ty Lillpop closed things out on the hill — registering eight strikeouts and allowing only two hits.
Hood and Gunnar Hendricks had multiple-hit games for Eastern. Hood led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3.
Owensboro Eastern is now preparing for World Series play, set to take place Aug. 7-14 in West Palm Gardens, Florida.
OWENSBORO RACERS SHINE AT SOAP BOX DERBYFive Owensboro youngsters placed among the top eight in their respective divisions at the World Championship Soap Box Derby last week in Akron, Ohio.
Leading the way was Sadie Meyer, who placed second in Rally Stock.
Others placing among the top eight were Ryan Locher (Rally Masters, 3rd Place), Brayden Locher (Local Stock, 4th Place), Drew Meyer in Local Super Stock (5th Place), and Jacob Leonard (Rally Masters, 8th Place).
Other racers from Owensboro competing in the Soap Box Derby were Kierra Johnson, Addison Locher, Halee Jo McDaniel, Zach Gordon, Dawson Gordon, and Benji Edds.
