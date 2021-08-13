Owensboro Eastern’s 12-U All-Stars are rolling in the 2021 Cal Ripken Baseball World Series.
On Thursday, Eastern got contributions from numerous players in an 8-0 conquest of Casselton, North Dakota in the opening round of bracket play at Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
The victory vaults top-seeded Eastern — the Ohio Valley Regional champion — into an 8 a.m. semifinal matchup on Friday.
A trio of hurlers — Ross Milburn, Ty Lillpop and LaDainian November — combined for the mound shutout. Milburn pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing no hits, striking out six, and walking zero.
Lillpop, Milburn and Logan Trone each had two hits to pace Eastern, which got a third-inning home run off the bat of Trone.
Eastern was flawless in the field, with Gunnar Hendricks, Peyton Isbell and Lillpop leading the way, defensively.
Eastern entered the elimination phase of the tournament after going a perfect 4-0 in pool play.
OHS FOOTBALL TICKETS ON SALE
Owensboro High School will be selling football season reserved seats starting 9 a.m. on Monday in the OHS athletic office. They will be on sale all week.
Those who had season tickets during the 2019 season will have access to those seats.
Each reserved seat will be $50. Individual game tickets will not be sold. Individual tickets can be purchased at the Rash Stadium gate for $7 each.
WKU-OLE MISS TICKETS ON SALE
Tickets are now on sale for Western Kentucky’s men’s basketball game against Ole Miss in the 2021 Holiday Hoopsgiving this December in Atlanta.
The Hilltoppers will face Ole Miss as part of a quadruple-header Dec. 11 at State Farm Arena, the home of the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks.
The event will be split into two sessions, and WKU will be playing in the evening session. Session 2 tickets are good for both WKU vs. Ole Miss and Georgia Tech vs. LSU.
Specific game times and TV information will be released in the coming days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.