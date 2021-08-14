Make way for the world champion Owensboro Eastern 12U All-Stars.
Eastern completed a remarkable journey on Friday afternoon, defeating host Palm Beach Gardens National 7-3 in the championship game of the Cal Ripken Baseball 12U World Series in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
“I always thought we had a really good chance to win it from the get-go,” Eastern manager John Milburn said. “We have a lot of great talent on this team and I felt that if we could stay focused the whole way that we’d have a chance to win the whole thing.
“One of the things that really helped us along the way is how we bonded as a team — the kids really came together and played for each other, believed in each other, and when you have a situation like that good things are going to happen.”
Eastern won the title contest by plating five runs in the sixth inning, featuring the offensive firepower of Ty Lillpop, Alex Hood and Jayden James, each of whom drove home runs in the uprising.
“We’re just all confident in each other and believe we can get it done,” Lillpop said of his team’s penchant for putting together the big inning.
“We pull for each other, the dugout gets loud, and think that has an effect on the other team.”
Lillpop was named the Cal Ripken World Series Most Valuable Player, and Gunnar Hendricks was selected to the all-defensive team.
James led off on the mound for Eastern, allowing one run and three hits over four innings of work.
“Our pitching staff has been unbelievable throughout tournament play,” Milburn said. “It’s one of the best groups I’ve ever seen in youth baseball — they just stayed so consistent throwing the baseball the whole way.”
Eastern’s defense was outstanding, as well.
“Our defensive play was lights out,” said Milburn, whose team ended the championship game with a double play. “We just had a handful of errors throughout tournament play, and there were several games where we were error-free.”
Offensively, meanwhile, Eastern always seemed to produce when games were on the line.
“Offensively, there were times we struggled,” Milburn said, “but most of the time, obviously, we found a way to score enough runs to win. We ran the bases very well, and we found different ways to score runs when we had to have them. In the end, we scored enough to win the championship.”
Lillpop went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Eastern, which also got a third-inning homer from James.
“It’s almost hard to describe how proud I am of these guys,” Milburn said. “We’ve become one big family this summer, and we’ve had a whole lot of fun together.”
• There was a familiar face, meanwhile, as a member of the Palm Beach Gardens National coaching staff in the finale — former Apollo High School and University of Florida superstar Brad Wilkerson, an eight-year major-leaguer, whose son Max is a player on the team.
“It’s hard to believe, isn’t it?” Milburn said. “The way it ended up is like a script for a movie. We’ve all had a great time around each other while we’ve been down here — it just goes to show you that it really is a very small world.”
Wilkerson was a member of the Owensboro Southern All-Stars, which reached the Bambino Baseball World Series in 1989.
• On Friday morning, Eastern secured a spot in the finals with an 8-0 semifinal conquest of West Palm Beach.
Ross Milburn was the winning pitcher, and Eastern put the game away by scoring six runs in the sixth inning — getting RBIs from James, Hendricks, Dremail Carothers and Milburn.
On the mound, Milburn was brilliant — allowing just three hits, striking out 12 batters, and walking no one.
Milburn helped his own cause with a sixth-inning home run.
“I’m proud of the way we call came together, played as a team, and won this tournament,” Ross Milburn said. “What we’ve accomplished down here — it hasn’t really hit me yet. I just know it’s been a lot of fun playing with these guys. We played to win — and we won.”
Lillpop paced Eastern at the plate, going 2-for-3.
Lillpop, Carothers, Hendricks, Peyton Isbell, and Khilan Hamilton were standouts, defensively.
• Eastern went 4-0 in World Series pool play and outscored its opposition to the tune of 23-3 in three elimination games to win the world title. Winning game MVP honors throughout the week were Dremail Carothers, Ross Milburn, Ty Lillpop, Logan Trone, and Jayden James.
