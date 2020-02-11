A familiar face stepped behind the podium after being introduced as Apollo High School’s head football coach.
John Edge was there Monday afternoon, with his wife, Lauren, and six children, Avery, JT, Anne, Hayden, Scarlett and Basil sitting alongside.
Edge comes to Apollo after two seasons at South Spencer High School in Reo, Indiana. He had a long run of success at Owensboro Catholic before going to South Spencer, reaching the Class 2-A state championship game three times in 14 years with the Aces.
Edge was a six-time Messenger-Inquirer All-Area Coach of the Year. His overall record is 133-64 in 16 years as a head coach.
He was interested in looking at the Apollo job after Phillip Hawkins resigned in December.
“I thought this was a good move, coming back to Owensboro, with family being here,” Edge said. “It’s very attractive, they’re a 6-A football team, got a lot of kids. I think that helps.
“You look at the facilities, it’s top notch. I looked at their field house and it’s beautiful. You got a lot of talent coming back, I think that’s huge in itself too. Anytime you get new facilities it means the community is invested in that, the kids like to see that. Kids see that and they’ll play harder.”
Apollo athletic director Dan Crume thought it was good to see a familiar name looking at the Apollo job.
“When you’re looking at candidates, you want to try and find your best quality candidates, and when you see a name that you recognize and you know is a quality candidate, it’s a nice thing to be able to look at,” Crume said.
The number of potential athletes in the school and the newly-built facilities make the Apollo job attractive.
“The great thing is the number of kids, hopefully if we can get in the 80s and 90s (on the roster), that would be great,” Edge said.
Harold Hogg will return at running back and Damian Lovinsky is back at quarterback. Asked if he would employ the spread offense similar to what he ran at Catholic, Edge said that was likely.
“I think so, we’ve got some tight ends, have some good linemen,” Edge said. “You know how I am, I’m going to take whatever the defense gives you. If the defense lets us throw the football, we’re gonna do it. If we’re supposed to run it, we’ll run it.”
Hogg could be quite a weapon out of the backfield after rushing for 2,142 yards and 23 touchdowns.
Edge wasn’t going to put a number on what would be considered successful seasons at Apollo. Winning City-County, district and region championships would be long-range goals.
“But we’ve got to do those little things right first, attention to detail, and as you get into that, then you can start looking at the bigger picture,” Edge said.
The bigger City-County picture will include yearly matchups with Owensboro Catholic.
“That’s my alma mater but you’ve just got to go ahead and cheer for them for nine weeks of the season, then when they come over here, it’s a different story,” Edge said.
