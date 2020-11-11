Now that the University of Kentucky knows what its schedule holds, the team can focus on some particulars in preparing for opening weekend later this month.
The feeling in Lexington is that the team that is being built by John Calipari could be one of the most physically talented overall he’s had at UK.
As is the trademark for Calipari almost yearly, this team will need time to jell because it is so young.
Officially, it is the youngest ball club Calipari has tried to put together at UK.
The youthful overtones did noting to dissuade voters in the preseason AP Top 25 poll that was released Monday.
The Wildcats checked in at No. 10, which is about right for where they are in early November.
That UK is considered on the edge of the top 10 is further validation for how Calipari has constructed teams in Lexington for a little over a decade now.
Voters in these polls might not care for the methodology in the time of one and done, or two and done, as has become more in vogue with UK, but they can’t argue with the results.
UK teams start well enough against competition that often doesn’t push back a lot, but does give it another team to work against in the early building process. UK will have three games in Rupp Arena before taking on Kansas, ranked No. 6, in the Champions Classic on Dec. 1.
December will have more high-profile games that will help UK in putting the pieces together, which usually takes through January and February to complete. Sometimes it has been the dawn of the postseason before UK got itself together enough to make a run in the NCAA Tournament.
People picking top 25 lists, or voting on them, certainly recognize that this freshman group was the top recruiting class in the nation in 2019.
What has helped boost the view of this team has also been the addition of veterans, via transfer, and that has become a new piece of building structure Calipari has in place now.
UK should get some significant benefit from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, who some believe can make the Wildcats a Final Four team.
UK also will get valuable experience from Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz and Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin. Sarr and Toppin were ruled immediately eligible last month.
Sarr was considered one of the best big men in the ACC last season, and was looking at playing professionally if he had not been granted immediate eligibility at UK.
“I would say the biggest difference (between Wake Forest and Kentucky) I think is the culture here, the mindset,” Sarr said. “It’s a winning culture. Not knocking on my old school or whatever, it’s just different. Kentucky has a successful history. It’s a great program. It has high expectations, and you can feel that as soon as you step on campus and as soon as you start practices.
“The emphasis here is on the players being professionals as soon as possible. When you look back at every team, Kentucky guys don’t stay four years most of the times. I would say that’s the biggest difference. It changes everything from a coaching standpoint.”
Toppin has some star quality since his brother, Obi, had a knockout year at Dayton last season and collected national player of the year honors.
Jacob Toppin is now stepping up to the top competition class in college basketball.
“Being at Kentucky, I’m definitely playing against a group of guys that are very talented and playing against them is definitely getting me better,” Toppin said. “And then them playing against me is getting them better. So, we’re all helping each other in many different ways.”
