As one of only four ice rinks in Kentucky, and the only one west of Louisville, the Edge Ice Center aims to offer unique year-round experiences — and there’s no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.
The only municipally-owned ice rink in the commonwealth, Edge opened in 2009 and continues to serve as the home of the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association and the Owensboro Figure Skating Club. There are also public skating opportunities available, and it remains one of the premier facilities in the city.
“Fourteen years old and it still looks as good as the day that it opened,” said City of Owensboro Recreation Superintendent Kerry Bodenheimer. “We consistently receive comments from the families of the hockey teams and figure skaters that come into the facility for matches and competitions just how great the facility is. It’s the nicest-looking facility in the state of Kentucky, if not the region. We love receiving those compliments. We have a tremendous staff and a tremendous Public Works team that assists to make sure the facility is in tip-top shape.”
In April 2022, the rink shut down for a month to resurface the ice, and it’s been smooth sailing at 1400 Hickman Avenue ever since.
“When I think of our hot and humid Kentucky summers, I always felt like it was the best place to be on those hot summer days,” Bodenheimer added. “It’s just a great environment to be in — a great facility where parents can sit comfortably. We have parents come in and work on craft projects or read books while their children can skate. It’s just a really wonderful facility for all of our families.”
The Owensboro Parks and Recreation Department and Edge facility manager Tina Lynch have also been hard at work setting up themed events and other activities for nearly the next year.
“Our special events are coming back this year,” Lynch said. “COVID kind of knocked us out of doing some things, so I’m excited to get all of these special programs back into the system for the families.”
Those events include the Zombie Skate to celebrate Halloween in October, Whoville Skate with Santa and the Grinch in December, a New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31 with a DJ and laser lights, a 1950s theme with the T-Birds and Pink Ladies in January, a Valentine’s Day celebration in February, Leap Day Skate on Feb. 29, Superhero Skate in April and Star Wars Skate on May 4.
Most of those events will offer some sort of discount or special deal, Lynch added, and costumes are always encouraged.
More from this section
“I was looking at the calendar and got so excited when I saw May 4 was on the weekend,” Lynch said, with a laugh. “All of these events are so much fun, and even all of the workers get into it. We’re just getting extremely excited about what costumes we’ll wear and who’s going to be what. I’ve got costumes I haven’t gotten to wear yet because we bought them and then had to shut down. I am extremely excited about these special events coming up.
“Let’s dress up, let’s get out on the ice and let’s skate. I really want to make it fun again, and we want everybody to know how fun it is. There are people in our community that still don’t know we have an ice rink, so we want those people to know there’s a place where they can take their kids and grandkids with a family-friendly atmosphere.”
And, of course, the ice rink will still offer its regular programming.
Public skating sessions are available every Friday night and Saturday afternoon, along with skate rentals, skate sharpening, a full concession stand, free wireless internet and private party rooms.
Learn to Skate lessons will be available July 10, with registration through June 7.
“We teach everything from how to fall down and get back up to how to do crossovers and spins,” Lynch noted.
More so than anything, she’s just glad to be able to offer a variety of different events to the public.
“It’s extremely fun,” she said. “This is such a fun job, I love it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.