Edge feature

An Edge Ice Center worker dressed as Spider-Man helps a young skater during a Superhero Skate special event at the facility.

 Provided by Owensboro Parks and Recreation

As one of only four ice rinks in Kentucky, and the only one west of Louisville, the Edge Ice Center aims to offer unique year-round experiences — and there’s no signs of it slowing down anytime soon.

The only municipally-owned ice rink in the commonwealth, Edge opened in 2009 and continues to serve as the home of the Owensboro Youth Hockey Association and the Owensboro Figure Skating Club. There are also public skating opportunities available, and it remains one of the premier facilities in the city.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.