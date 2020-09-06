On the verge of breaking out in recent seasons, Apollo is hoping to put it all together in 2020 under new head coach John Edge, a highly-successful coach at Owensboro Catholic for many years before spending the last two seasons at South Spencer (Ind.).
“This program is hungry for success,” Edge said. “This team has a lot of speed and size, and we just want to play up to our capabilities, be the best team we can be every time we step on the field.
“I think in the beginning they had to get used to me, and I had to get used to them, but during our time together some great relationships have been built, and we’re looking forward to seeing what we can put together.”
Edge likes what he’s seen, thus far.
“There are a lot of great kids in this program, and they’re very thankful that we’re going to have a football season,” he said. “It’s going to be important for us to take one step at a time, not get ahead of ourselves, and just let the thoroughbreds run.”
OFFENSE
Senior quarterback Damian Lovinsky will be at the helm of the Eagles’ spread offense, and Edge is grateful to have him at the controls.
“Damian is a great athlete who loves to learn the game,” Edge said. “He’s going to get better for us as we go along.”
The team’s top returning skill position star is senior Harold Patterson, one of the state’s most potent running backs in his junior season last fall. Patterson rushed for 2,142 yards and 23 touchdowns in 2019.
“Harold is a great kid, a great athlete,” said Edge, who coached Patterson during his freshman season at Catholic in 2017. “When he gets going, he’s hard to stop, difficult to bring down.”
Heading up the wide receivers will be seniors Ashton Weaver and Ben Armour, with seniors John Lynn and Gavin Hansford, as well as junior Evan Miller at inside receiver slots.
A large, talented line is at the core of of the offense, featuring the senior trio of tackles Parker Bates and Logan Weedman and center Cade Crume, as well as junior tackle Blaize Cart. Juniors Jomar Anton and Austin Barnett, along with senior Jake Cissna, will see action at guard.
“We’re set up to take what the opposition gives us,” Edge said. “We’ll be able to run the ball and throw it — we’re just going to let this bunch do their thing.”
DEFENSE
A leaky defense short-circuited the Eagles’ hopes for big-time success last season, so Edge placed a heavy emphasis on basic fundaments in the preseason.
“We just went back to square one,” Edge said. “It comes down to lining up, knowing your assignments and playing solid football.”
The Eagles’ 3-4 scheme will include up-front contributions from junior Kadin Howard, senior Logan Frazier, Weedman, Cissna and junior Ace Collier.
Lynn will be joined at linebacker by seniors David Gerkin and Cameron Baker and junior Bryson Gray.
Competing for starting spots in the Apollo secondary will be senior Griffin Ferguson, junior Kyle Taylor, senior Austin Ratliff, sophomore Kolbe Kemper, senior Mykel Whitney, senior Kyler Rutter and senior Darius Rigdon.
“We want to be sound tacklers,” Edge said. “We have a chance to be totally different this season if our front seven can stop the run.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
Senior Harrison Bowman will handle the punting and placekicking duties.
“Harrison is a great kicker,” Edge said, “and we’ll utilize him in field goal situations — he’s a great weapon to have.”
Set to return kicks will be Whitney, Patterson and freshman Alan Masterson.
“We’re fast and dangerous back there,” Edge said. “This should be a strength for us, and it can be the difference between winning and losing games.”
OUTLOOK
The Eagles, 4-7 a year ago, believe they’re poised for a breakthrough season.
“I want this team to have fun and play the level of football they’re capable of playing,” Edge said. “If we do this, we have a chance to be pretty good.
“If we live up to our own expectations, we have a chance to get to the (Class 6-A) semifinals and then roll the dice with the Louisville schools at that point — that’s the type of mindset we’re taking into the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.