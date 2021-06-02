Edmonson County beat Whitesville Trinity 4-1 in the 12th District Tournament baseball championship game on Tuesday at Morgantown.
The Raiders (5-19) will be in the 3rd Region Tournament for the first time since 2018. Edmonson County is 17-14.
SOFTBALL 11TH DISTRICT
Hancock County beat Meade County 9-6 in nine innings in the championship game of the 11th District Tournament at Brandenburg.
Ella House drove in two runs with two outs and Lily Roberts had a double for an RBI in the top of the ninth inning for Hancock County.
Meade County had two on in the bottom of the ninth but the game ended on a groundout to the pitcher.
Braley Roberts was 2-for-4 with two runs scored for the Lady Hornets. Lily Roberts 2-4 with four RBIs. Adi Hurst was 2-4, as was Baylee Estes. Kylie Westerfield was 2-5.
Hancock County last won the district in 2017.
Hancock County is 21-14. Meade County is 27-8-2.
HANCOCK COUNTY 000 300 303 — 9 13 3
MEADE COUNTY 010 400 100 — 6 11 3
WP-L. Roberts. LP-Morgan. 2B-L. Roberts (H). Knoop (M). HR-L. Roberts (H). Knoop (M).
10TH DISTRICT
Muhlenberg County beat Ohio County 12-2 in the 10th District title game at Hartford.
The Lady Mustangs are 14-12. Ohio County is 9-19.
MONDAY GAMES 10TH DISTRICT
Ohio County beat Muhlenberg County 3-1 on Monday in the district championship game at Ohio County. The Eagles are 16-16. Muhlenberg County is 12-19.
11TH DISTRICT
Meade County beat Hancock County 8-4 on Monday in the district championship game at Meade County.
Hancock County is 13-17. The Hornets beat Breckinridge County 2-0 earlier Monday to reach the district championship game.
