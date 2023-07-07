LEXINGTON — Kobe Bryant, Wilt Chamberlain and former Kentucky star Michael Kidd-Gilchrist headline a long list of talent from Philadelphia. New Wildcat and blue-chip prospect Justin Edwards hopes he will eventually be remembered with the all-time greats to hail from the City of Brotherly Love.
Philadelphians are known for being hard-nosed, blue-collar workers and having to live up to pressure. Those lessons growing up are one’s that could help Edwards, who played his high school hoops at the city’s Imhotep Institute, overcome the high expectations that will follow him to Kentucky.
“Me coming from Philly with the winning mentality, I feel like I’m going to keep my same winning mentality and sprinkle it all on my teammates,” Edwards said Thursday in his first press conference in Lexington.
He also plans to bring another aspect of Philadelphia culture to Lexington — an elite trash talking game.
Philadelphia sports fans, specifically Philadelphia Eagle fans, have earned a reputation for being among the toughest to play in front of in the country, given the amount of trash talk coming from the stands.
Having been exposed to the city’s trash-talk-heavy sports culture, talking smack is something that comes easily for Edwards.
“I’d say myself,” Edwards said when asked who the biggest trash talker on the team.
When asked his go-to trash talk line, Edwards said he likes to call his opponents — or even teammates in practice — a “bum.”
Edwards earned five-star prospect status and finished as the No. 3 ranked player in the 247 Sports 2023 rankings. That made him the highest ranked recruit among UK’s seven incoming freshmen that together formed the nation’s top-ranked signing class.
The 6-foot-7 small forward was named a McDonald’s All-American and has been a name Kentucky fans have followed for quite some time, as he committed to the Cats in July 2022 after a recruiting battle between John Calipari and his close friend Rick Barnes and the Tennessee Volunteers.
Edwards is already projected as the No. 3 overall pick in Sports Illustrated’s way-too-early 2024 NBA Mock Draft, so his Philadelphia-bred edge might serve him well.
“I feel like I can be myself,” Edwards said. “It’s not just me. I feel like our whole team has to put in the work so we can all be good and win.”
Edwards is looking forward to finally getting a chance to play for Calipari, who recruited him for multiple years.
“It’s like a dream come true,” Edwards said. “Now that I’m here, I have to get to working.”
Edwards also has an existing connection with fellow freshman DJ Wagner, who is from Camden, New Jersey, which is just outside of Philadelphia.
Wagner and Edwards played AUU ball together while in 8th grade.
He’s also working alongside freshman Aaron Bradshaw, another Camden native and Reed Sheppard, who Edwards spent time with in Houston at the McDonald’s All-American Game. The rest of the seven freshmen include Robert Dillingham, Jordan Burks and Joey Hart.
“Just knowing we’re all going through it together helps me a lot,” Edwards said. “We’re all going to get through it. Just playing the game.”
Edwards has also grown close to fellow Pennsylvania native Adou Thiero, and he helped in the re-recruitment process of returning fifth-year senior Antonio Reeves.
“I hang out with Adou sometimes because he’s been texting me since last year about coming,” Edwards said of his relationship with Thiero. “He’s from Pittsburgh, I’m from Philly, so it’s like a PA (Pennsylvania) thing.
“We needed more vets,” Edwards said of Reeves. “I used to joke with him, I played Fortnite with him and said ‘bro, you might as well come back and play with us.’ Just to have him back means a lot to us.”
