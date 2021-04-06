Eighth-grader Trevor Delacey slugged a three-run homer to help Owensboro turn back visiting Union County 9-8 in a high school baseball game on Monday at Shifley Park’s Jack Hicks Field.
Another eighth-grader, Blake Kimbrell, singled, doubled, and drove in two runs for OHS, which improved to 2-2.
Also driving in runs for the Devils were eighth-grader Caden Ray and sophomore Connor Hallmark.
Junior Dylan Blair picked up the pitching victory in relief.
Union County (0-4) got a triple from Ben Hargrove and a double from Landon Jones.
UNION COUNTY 210 014 0 — 8-5-3
OWENSBORO 210 231 x — 9-8-4
WP-Blair. LP-Thomas. 2B-Kimbrell (O), Jones (U). 3B-Hargrove (U). HR-Delacey (O).
SOFTBALL EDMONSON COUNTY 7, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 6Alexa Henderson walked it off with a solo homer in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Lady Cats (3-1) edged the visiting Lady Raiders (0-3) in Brownsville.
Henderson, also the winning pitcher, got help at the plate from teammates Callie Webb and Marlena Thomas, each of whom doubled.
Katherine Hibbit clubbed a pair of doubles for Trinity.
WHITESVILLE TRINITY 033 000 0 — 6-8-6
EDMONSON COUNTY 033 000 1 — 7-9-3
WP-Henderson. LP-Barnett. 2B-Hibbit 2 (T), Webb, Thomas (E).
