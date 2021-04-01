LEXINGTON — Elizabethtown opened the KHSAA Boys’ Sweet 16 with authority on Wednesday.
Elizabethtown unleashed a vicious full-court press and transition game, routing Knott County Central 87-59 in the opening contest in Rupp Arena.
Elizabethtown forced 20 turnovers and converted them into 34 points. Bolstered by their keen ability to create and convert a fast break, the Panthers scored 58 points in the paint and shot 54% from the field.
Jaquias Franklin dominated, scoring 25 points on 9-for-11 shooting. The Panthers’ leading scorer and rebounder this season, Franklin added seven rebounds, seven assists and three steals.
The Sherrard brothers — who also play football for Elizabethtown — feasted on the Patriots. Kam Sherrard had 16 points on 7-for-11 shooting and added six rebounds, five assists and five steals. Khia Sherrard hit five of 10 shots for 13 points and dished out seven assists.
BOWLING GREEN 85, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 57
As time wound down in the second quarter, it appeared Bowling Green junior Turner Buttry’s flawless first half was destined for a blemish.
The Eastern Kentucky University commit got a running start and fired up a three-quarter-court prayer at the halftime buzzer. The ball splashed through the bucket drawing nothing but net, and Buttry got pumped up with his teammates as Bowling Green’s student section erupted.
Buttry had plenty of help. Jacobi Huddleston pitched in a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds and Northern Kentucky University commit Isaiah Mason added 16 points and six boards.
BG is 24-2.
BALLARD 70, MADISON CENTRAL 61
Facing the team many observers believe to be the favorite of this year’s boys’ state basketball tournament, Madison Central’s trademark red-hot shooting went ice cold on the Rupp Arena floor Wednesday as Ballard gradually built as sizable lead and withstood a final Indians flurry for a 70-61 first-round win.
Madison Central shot 70% from the field in defeating then-No. 1 Lexington Catholic last week and better than 56% in topping Frederick Douglass in the 11th Region championship game, but was held to 39.2% against Ballard.
Ballard has 6-foot-10 Maker Bar in the middle and a formidable defensive team that has beaten its opponents by more than 17 points per game this season.
Junior guard Keno Hayden led the Bruins with a game-high 26 points.
In Friday’s 1 p.m. CT quarterfinal, Ballard faces Bowling Green.
GEORGE ROGERS CLARK 54, OLDHAM COUNTY 47
Jerone Morton scored a game-high 19 points, Aden Slone had 12 and Jared Wellman scored 10 points as GRC closed the first day of the State Tournament win a tight victory.
Wellman also grabbed seven rebounds and Slone passed for five assists.
Samuel Campbell led Oldham County with 16 points and Tyler Slone pitched in 15.
