ELLIOTT WELLS

Elliott Wells celebrates during a Daviess County soccer match in the 2016 KHSAA State Tournament.

 Submitted photo

The Wells family walked out the center line with the teams and officials at the Daviess County Panther Field around 10 a.m. Saturday. It was the first game of the Elliott Wells Classic and the Panthers were getting set to take on Butler High School from Louisville.

Elliott was a part of the DC soccer program for several years and was a starter for three years, including the Daviess County state championship team in 2016. He was a senior at Western Kentucky University when he passed away on Dec. 18, 2020 at his home in Owensboro at the age of 22. Wells was working toward a degree at WKU with a broadcasting and public relations double major and journalism writing minor.

