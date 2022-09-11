The Wells family walked out the center line with the teams and officials at the Daviess County Panther Field around 10 a.m. Saturday. It was the first game of the Elliott Wells Classic and the Panthers were getting set to take on Butler High School from Louisville.
Elliott was a part of the DC soccer program for several years and was a starter for three years, including the Daviess County state championship team in 2016. He was a senior at Western Kentucky University when he passed away on Dec. 18, 2020 at his home in Owensboro at the age of 22. Wells was working toward a degree at WKU with a broadcasting and public relations double major and journalism writing minor.
He was called ‘A friend to all’ in a story in the College Heights Herald about Wells’ passing. His death was shocking to the communities he was a part of at WKU and they seemed to want to do things to keep Elliott’s memory alive _ a scholarship in his name for Student Publications students at WKU, and a scholarship in his name from the DC soccer program.
“That’s what made Elliott stand out to so many people, if you knew Elliott you loved him,” said Doug Sandifer, the long-time coach of the DC boys soccer program. “It didn’t matter what walk of life you were from he was the same with everybody, he left a huge impression wherever he went. Just a joy as a player, worked hard, played hard, had fun, had an easy smile. Easy to like guy, you couldn’t help but like him.”
Doug and Tresa, Elliott’s dad and mom, and his sister Kaitlin, talked for a few moments before a pregame ceremony about Elliott and what he meant to them and the DC program.
There was a unified “No” when they were asked if Elliott ever met a stranger.
“Everybody who came to his funeral, I mean people poured in, and it was in the middle of COVID, we were like who are these people, and how did you know him?” Kaitlin said. “One of them was a kid, he was on (Elliott’s) dorm floor his freshman year, and he was like ‘he was just nice to me, and I thought I’d pay him his respects and come.’ ”
Elliott had a habit of giving people he knew nicknames.
“He gave everybody a nickname in college,” Doug Wells said. “When they wrote their names in the funeral register they wrote their real names and in parenthesis they put their nicknames.”
“That was really sweet,” Kaitlin said.
“Just remembering and honoring Elliott from day one since his passing, it’s special to me, it’s special to us,” Doug Wells said. “And it’s not just the Panther soccer family, it’s everybody else. It’s been a community effort, a lot of people have been involved.”
As a player Wells was part of some sensational DC teams that went 72-7 from 2014-2016, and DC won its first state soccer championship in 2016.
More from this section
Every discussion about Wells and DC soccer starts with the goal he scored in the state semifinal game against Dunbar in Lexington. Wells was a defensive player, so scoring chances were few, and that goal by him to start things rolling in a 5-1 win was the only one he scored in his senior season.
“When he scored we were like ‘Oh my gosh!’, but that was the goal that set them off,” Kaitlin said.
“We still talk about that goal, it was huge for us,” Sandifer said. “It broke the ice for us in that game, the first goal always eases the tension.”
DC won the state championship two days later with a 2-1 victory over Covington Catholic that was decided with a 6-5 penalty kick shootout.
That was Elliott’s last game in a fine career for the Panthers.
“He had a kind of unspoken competitiveness,” Kaitlin said. “When Elliott played the coaches said he was one of the most underrated player on the team. He wasn’t real boisterous, but he was a good player. He played the whole state championship game.”
There were plenty of jerseys with the No. 18 and EW inscribed on the back being worn around the DC soccer field at Deer Park on Saturday. Steak sandwiches, fried bologna and other food was sold to raise scholarship funds, and there were good crowds throughout the day.
This was the first official Elliott Wells Classic, which has taken the place of the Panther Classic. The funds DC soccer raised in Elliott’s memory last year provided a scholarship to a graduated senior from the previous season. A home game with Owensboro in the 2021 season was when the DC team had a remembrance for Elliott and presented the scholarship, with a lot of alumni and former teammates of his in attendance.
“Last year we had Elliott Wells week, and every day that week I would tell the team a different story about him, I struggled to get through it every day, it’s tough,” Sandifer said.
There was a short ceremony with some comments read before DC’s first game Saturday morning against Butler, talking about why the soccer program wanted to honor Elliott.
“The outpouring of love and support shown during that most difficult time solidified the impact Elliott left in all avenues of his life,” the announcer read about when Elliott passed away. “We are here to honor Elliott but to also celebrate the life Elliott lived in his 22 years, and to encourage others to strive to emulate the values that Elliott possessed. We hope you enjoy the day, we hope the players compete with passion and enthusiasm, and we hope you take a minute to brighten someone else’s day — just as Elliott would have.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.