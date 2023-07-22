Time and a bit of research always has a way of putting things in their proper perspective.
Music reviewers often have a more favorable view of an album, for instance, when they conduct a retrospective critique 20 years or so down the line — the Rolling Stones’ brilliant, country-tinged “Exile on Main St.” (1972) being a prime example of this.
It’s much the same with coaching careers, and a second, more detailed, more empathetic review of former Hilltopper football head coach David Elson reveals this — he did a lot of great things while on the Hill.
These days, Elson, now 51, is a defensive analyst at Wake Forest.
But, let’s be clear. At the time he was relieved of his duties at WKU, he had few remaining supporters not featured in the Elson family photo album. The gist being that, while a rock-solid coach at the Football Championship Series level, Elson turned out to be the wrong guy to lead Western’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
And, even now, this appraisal is fair enough.
After all, when Elson departed Western following a winless (repeat, winless) 2009 season (0-12, 0-8 Sun Belt), the Hilltoppers had lost 20 consecutive games on his watch. During this painful stretch, social media was in full vogue and more than a few on the popular WKU athletics message board “Hilltopper Haven” began derisively referring to the WKU coach as “L-son.” Brutal.
Many of you know the rest of the story.
Elson’s replacement, Willie Taggart — formerly a WKU star quarterback and later offensive coordinator — lost his first six games at the Topper helm; stretching the program’s losing streak to a dizzying 26 games.
But, after going 2-10 overall and 2-6 within the Sun Belt in 2010, Taggart righted the ship impressively — leading Western to a 7-5 record and a surprising second-place finish in the Sun Belt (7-1) in 2011 before winning seven more games in 2012 — including a program-changing 32-31 overtime victory at Kentucky on a trick-play 2-point conversion. WKU also made its first FBS bowl appearance.
More from this section
Since then, WKU has won two Conference USA championships and six bowl games and has sent numerous players to the NFL behind the superb coaching of Bobby Petrino (whose 2013 WKU team also beat Kentucky), Jeff Brohm (whose Western teams won 30 of 40 games and two league titles) and Tyson Helton (whose Toppers have won three bowl games in the past four seasons).
With all this in mind, it’s convenient to downplay the contributions made by Elson — and this would be a mistake.
Elson, remember, was considered a top-shelf defensive coordinator under former head coach Jack Harbaugh, and he was in that role on the sideline in 2002 when WKU defeated McNeese State for the NCAA Division I-AA National Championship in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Elson’s contributions to that monumental achievement should be neither underestimated nor underappreciated.
In the 2002 regular season, the Hilltoppers were pummeled at McNeese State, 38-13. Entering the playoffs, the top-ranked Cowboys had lost only at Nebraska and were a heavy favorite to beat WKU. But the defensive adjustments made by Elson for the title game proved critical, and the Tops turned the tables — dominating McNeese 34-14 to win it all.
This was the stunning last hurrah, of course, for instant legend Harbaugh, and the up-and-coming young gun Elson, a mere 31 at the time, was tabbed as Harbaugh’s successor. OK, not a problem — not for a long, long time.
In 2003, Western went 9-4, tied for third in the Gateway Conference (5-2) and made a return appearance to the NCAA I-AA playoffs, losing a first-round game at Wofford. The following season, the Tops were a stout 9-3, placed second in the Gateway (6-1) and again reached the playoffs — losing in the opening round at Sam Houston State.
WKU followed with three more winning seasons under Elson in 2005 (6-5), 2006 (6-5) and 2007 (7-5). Things began to go sideways in 2008 (2-10), however, and he was unable to get the transitioning Hilltoppers back on track.
It’s worth noting, though, that Elson went 37-22 (.627) in his first five seasons at WKU, twice leading the program to playoff appearances. Even more significant for Hilltopper fans? Under Elson, WKU was a sterling 5-1 in six “Battle of the Bluegrass” games against age-old rival Eastern Kentucky — no small potatoes.
And so it goes — a retrospective hats off to David Elson, whose sometimes overlooked contributions were significant, indeed, for WKU football.
