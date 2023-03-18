CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 38 points and 13 rebounds in just 29 minutes and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-82 on Friday night for their seventh straight victory.

Embiid scored 12 points in each of the first two quarters before calling it an early night in a game the 76ers (47-22) led by 42 points in the second half. Embiid also had five assists and was once serenaded in each half with chants of “MVP! MVP!” by the many 76ers fans at Charlotte’s Spectrum Center. James Harden had 11 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for Philadelphia.

