Darrell Eubank had a hole-in-one recently at Panther Creek Golf Course. He hit the ace on No. 15 with a 7-iron. Witnesses were Barry Wahl and Rick Case.
Eubank hits hole-in-one at Panther Creek
- By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
