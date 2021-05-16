The Hancock County High School football team recently wrapped up its three-week spring session, and Hornets head coach Bobby Eubanks likes the mentality of his team.
“This really goes back to when COVID-19 first hit,” Eubanks said. “There was a sense within this program that every day might be the last one because of the nature of the pandemic at the time.
“We carried that mindset of being appreciative for every day we got on the field into the season, and I thought it really tightened the focus of our team and our program.
“This spring, we’ve approached things with the same mentality and we’ve got kids out here who are working very hard to become the best players they could be.”
Eubanks and his staff have been working with a limited number of players, due to having so many who also participate in the school’s baseball and track and field programs.
“It’s like an open-field situation where we’re just working out in shorts and T-shirts, no helmets and no pads — on a good day we might have 25 players on the field,” Eubanks said.
“Because of the pandemic I wanted to schedule our (spring) as late as possible and it’s worked out pretty well for us. It’s a carryover from the winter with our weightlifting and speed work, and it’s an opportunity for us to see how much our players have developed since last fall.”
“Spring gives us a chance to get the guys moving with football-type movements, and it’s exciting to see them take advantage of their opportunities.”
And, diamonds in the rough can be found.
“This is how we found Logan Willis last year,” Eubanks said of the 6-foot, 200-pound rising junior fullback who wound up playing a key role for the Hornets last fall, complementing star running back Darian Clay by rushing for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.
The production provided by Willis helped Hancock County go 6-2 and reach the second round of the KHSAA Class 2-A playoffs, before losing a 27-26 heartbreaker to rival Owensboro Catholic — a team the Hornets defeated 30-29 in the regular season.
“You just don’t know what you might discover in situations like this, and that’s why we tell our players to keep working, keep improving — that if they continue to develop they’re going to get their opportunity,” Eubanks said. “The spring offers players who show how much they’ve developed since the end of last season.”
And, although Clay has graduated, the cupboard is not bare for Hancock County, which returns Willis, quarterback Cole Dixon, linebacker Jack Duncan, multifaceted Kaleb Keown, lineman Christian Richards and running back-linebacker Noah Mize, among others.
Eubanks remains optimistic.
“We liked the way our team responded last year during the pandemic,” Eubanks said, “and we just need to stay with that same mentality this coming season.
“It comes down to working hard every day, never giving up, stepping up at big moments, and maintaining that resolve that is necessary to be a successful football team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.