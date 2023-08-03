When assessing the Western Kentucky football program, where one of the nation’s most explosive and most prolific offensive units perennially glows like a 1969 Grateful Dead black light poster, it’s easy to overlook an underrated defense that has helped the Hilltoppers win nine games, including three bowl victories, in three of the past four seasons.
Junior linebacker JaQues Evans, however, simply won’t allow the Toppers’ ‘D’ to go unnoticed.
“Everyone in college football knows about our offense at WKU, but we’re very good on the defensive side, too,” Evans said. “Our mindset on defense is just like our mindset on offense — we want to stay aggressive at all times and dictate the style and pace of the game, and impose our will.
“I guess you could say our group plays with a chip on our shoulder, which tends to keep us locked in every day at practice and on every play in games — and that’s a good thing.
“We don’t have any desire to be just average, while our offense shines — no, we want to be the best defense in the country.”
A 6-foot-2, 250-pounder from Dublin, Georgia, Evans is the 2023 Conference USA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, after leading the Hilltoppers last fall with 106 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He also broke up four passes, hurried the quarterback eight times and recovered two fumbles.
In WKU’s bowl-clinching victory against Rice last season, Evans returned a fumble for a touchdown, one of the WKU defense’s six touchdowns on the season, which led all of college football. Evans and the Hilltoppers’ defense also forced 32 turnovers on the season; the best mark in the country.
Possessing the rare combination of speed, quickness, power and ability, Evans hit double-digit tackles on three games throughout the year, his season-high being 15 against North Texas. At season’s end, Evans was an All-C-USA First-Team selection.
“I feel like I had a productive season last year, feel like I’ve had a quality college career so far,” said Evans, who in 2021 began making his mark as a key backup, recording 44 tackles, including four stops for loss, and two sacks. “I love going to war with my brothers.
“When I came in here in 2020, I was able to learn from one of the best in DeAngelo Malone, who had a great career here and went on to the NFL, so I feel very fortunate in that regard.
“Now, heading into my junior season, I feel like the best is yet to come for me at Western.”
He is one of 94 players nationally on the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s top defensive player.
More from this section
Evans was a multi-sport athlete at Dublin High, where he starred in football, basketball and, of all things, soccer. On the gridiron, he was as big of a star on offense as he was on defense during his senior year; rushing for better than 2,500 yards and 40 touchdowns to help his team go 14-1 and capture Georgia’s Class AA state championship.
He emerged as a 3-star prospect and drew recruiting attention from Tennessee, Miami (Fla.) and Cincinnati, among others — but the Hilltoppers won out.
“WKU was the only official visit I ever took,” Evans recalled. “The guys who were here at the time made it feel like home, coach (Tyson) Helton was just great with me right from the start, and, I gotta tell ya, I loved those chrome helmets they had here — decided I had to wear one of those!”
Evans has been laying that helmet on opposing quarterbacks, ball-carriers and receivers with uncanny regularity ever since.
“We take a lot of pride in getting to the football fast, mixing up our coverages, and forcing opponents into situations they don’t want to be in,” Evans said, “A good example of that was the bowl game (R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl) last year against South Alabama. Our coaching staff had us so well-prepared for that game, and we held down a great offensive football team.”
The result was a lopsided 44-23 Hilltopper victory.
“I was flabbergasted that we performed as well as we did against a team that came into that game with 10 wins,” Evans said. “There were people who thought they would run all over us, but we didn’t let it happen. That was a business trip from start to finish, and we went down there and took care of business.”
Now, Evans is seeking to put together another head-turning season that will help him reach the NFL.
“That’s the dream, that’s always been the dream since I first started playing football in fourth grade,” Evans said. “Again, I go back to learning under someone like DeAngelo Malone. I saw what he was able to do coming out of Western Kentucky and I set my sights on one day making it into the league like he did.
“If you can play at that level, they’re going to find you, no matter what school you’re at. The way I look at it is, why not me?”
Why not JaQues Evans, indeed.
