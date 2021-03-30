Luke Evans stroked a two-run walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Owensboro Catholic over Breckinridge County 3-2 in the high school baseball season opener on Monday at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Field.
Evans, who also got the pitching victory in relief, and Sam McFarland led the Aces’ eight-hit attack with two hits each. Finley Munsey added a double.
Jared Harned had a pair of singles for the Fighting Tigers.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 100 000 1 — 2-5-0
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 000 001 2 — 3-8-2
WP-Evans. LP-Proctor. 2B-Evans, F. Munsey (OC).
Owensboro 4, Ohio County 3
Owensboro got an RBI double from Blake Kimbrell in the top of the eighth inning to edge the host Eagles in Hartford.
The Red Devils (1-0) got a big game from Ethan Gibson, who went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs, and two runs scored.
Connor Hallmark got the win in relief for OHS.
OWENSBORO 300 000 01 — 4-9-4
OHIO COUNTY 100 200 00 — 3-3-1
WP-Hallmark. LP-Gregory. 2B-Kimbrell, Gibson (OHS). 3B-Goff (OC).
DAVIESS COUNTY 12, MUHLENBERG COUNTY 8
Mason Boswell drove in five runs to lead the Panthers past the host Mustangs in Greenville.
Garrett Small led DC with three hits, Decker Renfrow had two hits and two RBIs, and Zach Head added two hits. Cason Troutman got the win in relief, striking out six batters in the final two innings.
SOFTBALL OWENSBORO 17, UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 2
Lindsey Gibson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead a balanced Owensboro attack.
Kaylyn Sowders, Morgan Turner and Brooke Keller were each 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Addison Hill and Sophie Moorman each scored three runs for OHS. Keller was the winning pitcher.
HANCOCK COUNTY 16, OHIO COUNTY 6
Hayley McFarling struck out eight and gave up three hits in five innings for Hancock County.
McFarling, Lauren Proctor and Layni Roberts each had doubles for the Lady Hornets. Kylie Westerfield hit a triple that scored two runs.
Adi Hurst hit a 2-run home run for Hancock County. Proctor was 2-for-3 with five RBIs.
Ohio County got a 2-run homer from Sidney Hudnall.
HANCOCK COUNTY 606 3 — 16-10-2
OHIO COUNTY 001 5 — 6-8-3
WP-McFarling. LP-A. Graves. 2B-McFarling, Proctor, Roberts (H). 3B-Westerfield (H). HR-Hurst (H). Hudnall (O).
