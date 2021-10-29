While Daviess County High School quarterback Joe Humphreys has had a senior season deserving of serious Kentucky Mr. Football consideration, another senior flying somewhat under the statewide radar has also been a driving force during the Panthers’ big season — Gunnar Evans.
A 5-foot-9, 175-pound fullback-linebacker, Evans has played a major role on both sides of the line of scrimmage for DC, which carries an 8-1 record and a six-game winning streak into Friday night’s regular-season finale against visiting Warren East at Reid Stadium.
Plugging a hole left by an injury to star running back Bryson Parm, Evans emerged as a significant factor in the Panthers’ surprisingly strong run game — helping balance out Humphreys’ top-tier passing attack.
“I was nervous stepping in there like that at first, but I played a lot of running back (in youth football), so playing the position was nothing new for me,” said Evans, who has rushed 111 times for a team-high 678 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. “I was just excited to get the opportunity to produce on offense for our team.
“Our offensive line has been really good in their communication, and they’ve opened up some big holes, allowing me to get to the second level of the defense — it’s been a lot of fun running the football and playing in our offense.
“Once that adrenaline kicked in, I was ready to go.”
Evans has also had a standout season at middle linebacker on one of the most improved defensive units in the commonwealth. He leads the team in total tackles (96), has five tackles for loss and a sack.
“It’s been fun playing on the defensive side, too,” Evans said. “Last year, I don’t think we had enough (varsity) experience as a whole on the defensive side. This year, we’re a year older, wiser and stronger, and we’ve played well together — determined to be the best we can be.
“Our job is to keep the opposition’s score low so our offense can score high. It’s a great combination to have, and I believe both units have complemented the other very well — it’s a big reason we’ve been able to have so much success.
“Once you get that first stop stop on the first drive, it motivates you to keep going. We gained some momentum early in the season, and we haven’t slacked off. We just keep working hard to get better every day.”
DCHS head coach Matt Brannon has been impressed by Evans’ production.
“I couldn’t be more proud of what Gunnar has been able to do for this team,” Brannon said. “He immediately stepped up and did not let our run game and pass protection decline whatsoever. At the same time, he was able to elevate his play on the defensive side of the ball.
“Gunnar is the ultimate example of what a teammate should be — he will do whatever is asked of him without hesitation.”
Evans and his fellow seniors are hoping to make a strong push in the forthcoming KHSAA Class 6-A playoffs, which commence a week from tonight. As the regular-season district champion, Daviess County has the potential to host at least two postseason games.
“This season has really meant a lot to our senior class, and we all worked very hard in the offseason to make this season special,” Evans said. “For us to have success from here on out, I just think we need to keep doing what we’ve been doing. It’s gotten us this far, and it can take us a long way as we prepare for the postseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.