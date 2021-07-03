Vic Evans Jr. has held on tightly to some wise advice his father, Vic Evans Sr., gave him at an early age.
“My dad always told me, ‘It’s not a job if you get up and enjoy what you’re doing every day,’ ” said Evans, manager of the Ohio Valley League Owensboro RiverDawgs. “He told me, ‘Find something that you’re passionate about and do it with passion — that’s what I’ve tried to do.”
Evans, a baseball lifer, has been involved with the game since he began playing it at age 5. And, he’s been coaching the game since he hooked on with a local Babe Ruth team at age 19.
The passion has never waned.
“I enjoy the teaching and coaching aspect, and I’ve just always loved the game itself,” said Evans, a 1991 Owensboro High School graduate who is now 48. “The game itself is such a beautiful game, and playing it and coaching it teaches so much more than just baseball.
“Baseball is a game of failure in that you’re a success if you get a hit three times out of 10 at-bats, so it’s a sport that teaches you to pick yourself up and continue to carry on — much like life itself, when you think about it.”
Evans also cherishes the game because of the relationships he has built over the past four decades.
“You really get close to coaches, players, fans, parents, umpires — anyone who is connected to the game,” Evans said. “Coaching itself is a tight-knit fraternity, and the teaching and coaching aspect of it keeps me excited to go back every day and do my thing in this game.
“There was one year (in the early 2010s) that I didn’t coach, and I was just miserable. There was a void, a black hole in my life, and it made me realize how much I appreciated the game and needed to be part of it.”
His father, a legendary figure at Southern Little League, died suddenly in the summer of 2001 at age 52, just four days prior to Southern’s participation in the 11-12-year-old Little League State Tournament. Vic Jr. managed that team, with Vic Sr. and cousin Keith Evans serving as coaches.
“That was a tough one, for sure,” Evans said, “but we carried on the way my dad would have wanted to carry on. He was a baseball man through and through, and what we did in the aftermath of that tragedy was in his honor.
“My dad was the most influential man in my life, and Gene VanHoose (Evans’ high school coach at OHS) was the second-most influential figure — both great baseball men who played pivotal roles in where I am today.”
Evans’ coaching career has been eclectic. His only head coaching job at the high school level was at Ohio County, but he also served as an assistant at Owensboro, Hancock County, Owensboro Catholic and Brescia University, in addition to serving as an assistant with Owensboro’s OVL affiliate.
Through it all, he’s watched the game evolve, making his own managerial adjustments along the way.
“The game has changed, for sure,” Evans said. “Pitching in the last 20 years has become better than it’s ever been. The result has been more strikeouts, less running and the attempt for more extra-base hits — analytics has made pitching better at all levels, but pitchers are also just bigger, stronger and more powerful than they used to be.
“At the wood bat level, there’s still small ball being played, more running, but at the higher levels of play that part of the game has pretty much gone away.”
Evans was manager when Owensboro Southern made the first of two consecutive appearances in the Little League World Series at Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in 2004 — it remains, far and way, the highlight of his baseball career.
“Unless I coach in Major League Baseball, this will be my highlight, no doubt about it,” Evans said. “It’s not easy to get there, and I remember telling our players, ‘Soak it all in,’ because for 99% of the players and coaches who get there, it’s the highlight of their careers in baseball.
“Some might say that winning a state high school championship might compare, but you’re still not playing in front of 30,000 people, you’re still not playing in front of a worldwide (ESPN) television audience — it’s just different, special, unique, and I’ve never experienced anything like it.”
And, after all this, Evans has no intention of slowing down.
“I hope to coach until I physically can’t do it anymore — another 20 years, at least,” Evans said. “I still love the competitiveness within the game, still love the association with players and fellow coaches.
“One thing I tell people who are getting into coaching, though, is this: ‘The lows are lower than the highs are high.’ Now, if someone can come to terms with that and handle it, I’d say coaching is for them.
“All I know is that I’m sure it’s for me. Baseball is in my blood, in my bones.”
Evans laughed.
“In the end,” he said, “they’ll probably just have to carry me off the field.”
